Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. — SSC-R vs AU

3:30 p.m. — San Beda vs Letran

SAN BEDA University will try to formalize its top three seeding in the Final Four as it tackles decades long rival Colegio San Juan de Letran at the conclusion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 elimination round today at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Red Lions (11-6) have actually sealed the No. 3 seed the day before even if they lose to the Knights in their 3:30 p.m. duel and fall into joint third with the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers (11-7) as the former swept the latter in two games in the elimination round. But it would surely be nice plunging into the Final Four fresh from a morale-boosting win that came against its bitterest of all rivals. “It’s always a challenge playing Letran because of the rivalry,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

San Beda battles top seed Mapua University (15-3) while CSB tackles No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University or LPU (13-5) in Tuesday’s start of the semis with the top two teams needing just one win to advance.

The Knights, of course, have nothing to lose but everything to gain as they were already out of the running long before with a 2-15 slate.

In another non-bearing showdown were San Sebastian College-Recoletos (5-12) and Arellano University or AU (2-15) at 1:30 p.m. — Joey Villar