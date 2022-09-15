E-COMMERCE platform Shopee on Tuesday said its top local merchants in the Philippines sold six times more items during its September sale period.

“Boosted by increased shopper traffic and support from Shopee’s platform tools, top local sellers sold 6 times more items on 9 September than on an average day,” Shopee said in a statement.

“Shoppers were treated to plentiful days of fun from Aug. 26, leading up to a star-studded TV special on Sept. 9,” Shopee said.

As part of its preparations for 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Shopee worked with sellers to curate a wide assortment of P1 and P49 deals.

“Filipinos were keen to maximize the available deals in acquiring their daily necessities, with one shopper saving as much as P200,000 for essential back-to-school items like a new laptop, laptop accessories, and desk accessories,” Shopee said.

It added that local sellers took advantage of 9.9 promo to grow their businesses.

“We are committed to benefit online shoppers, by bringing them more joy, value, and excitement every 9.9,” Shopee Philippines Director Martin Yu said in a statement.

“This drives us to use our platform to deliver the best value for money with our ‘Mas Mura sa Shopee’ offers, and to explore other equally fulfilling possibilities that serve the evolving needs of customers and businesses alike, especially as we gear towards another meaningful year-end shopping season,” Mr. Yu. added.

One top local merchant from Valenzuela City sold over 400,000 packs of face masks on Sept. 9 alone, while a fashion accessories seller was able gain 80,000 views for its livestream.

Brands like Uni-Care, Unilever Beauty, and Maybelline also saw a boost in orders as customers used Shopee for their go-to branded essentials.

Shopee said seller offerings in the period created more value for customers as they snapped up the best promotions and cheaper prices of products ranging from daily essentials to gadgets.

Throughout the period, Shopee users tuned in 87 million times to livestreams and the platform recorded 16 million total plays in its in-app games.

Shopee also reported that purchases of ShopeePay’s P1 mobile load and data promos tripled within the period.

“Local shoppers also used ShopeePay to pay off their wish list items on mobile phone accessories, skincare products, and kitchenware sets while payment transactions with various billers doubled during the super shopping day,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile