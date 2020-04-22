Stuff to do at home (04/22/20)

Cultural Center of the Philippines Online



The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will stream the following recordings of its shows through CCP Online this week at 3 p.m.: Dustin Celestino’s Mga Eksena sa Buhay ng Kontrabida, directed by Roobak Valle (Virgin Labfest 14), premieres on April 22; and Tanghalang Pilipino’s Batang Mujahideen, written by Malou Jacob and directed by Guelan Luarca, premieres on April 24. The shows will be available for streaming for a week before they are replaced with new shows. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/culturalcenterphils.

Cooking Singing show with Carla Guevara Laforteza

The Open House fundraising campaign presents the Cooking Singing show with Carla Guevara Laforteza on April 23 at 4 p.m. The program is part of Philstage’s efforts to raise funds to help displaced workers in the performing arts. To watch and donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/lovephilstage/?tn-str=k*F.

Cooking with Chef Rosebud Benitez

Mega Prime kicks off its partnership with Chef Rosebud Benitez through a Facebook Live cooking demo on April 25, 3 p.m., featuring healthy, nutritious, and practical recipes to upgrade our everyday meals. Ms. Benitez will showcase some of her go-to Mega Prime products that can turn simple dishes into special meals. To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/MegaPrimeQuality.

Moviemov Italian Film Festival online

The Moviemov Italian Film Festival, produced and organized by acplaytown Roma, shows movies in a virtual cinema through My Movies. Some of the directors and interpreters of the selected films, including Laura Luchetti, Fulvio Risuleo, Gianni Di Gregorio, Paolo Calabresi, together with this year’s festival “godmother” Elena Radonicich, will take part at the event with live social and video contributions in the virtual theater to present their films. La Dea Fortuna (The Goddess of Fortune) by Ferzan Ozpetek premieres on April 23 at 9 p.m. (Manila time). Il Testimone Invisible (The Invisible Witness) by Stefano Mordini premieres on April 24 at 9 p.m. (Manila time). For more information and instructions on how to watch films, visit https://www.facebook.com/MoviemovItalianFilmFestival/, and https://www.facebook.com/events/2719489801613065/.

Love Never Dies online

Andrew Lloyd Webber will stream the 2012 Australian production of Love Never Dies — the sequel to the Phantom of the Opera — as the fourth musical on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel on April 25 (2 a.m. in the Philippines). Directed by Simon Phillips, the show stars Ben Lewis as the Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daaé. It will be available for free viewing for 48 hours. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdmPjhKMaXNNeCr1FjuMvag.

Dior’s Designer of Dreams exhibition



Dior’s exhibition titled Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is now available to view online. Originally held at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs from 2017 to 2018, the exhibition traces the evolution of the house of Dior, from post-war Paris to the present, through a behind-the-scenes view of the making of the exhibition, plus a virtual tour of its rooms. Visit Dior’s YouTube channel to watch the documentary (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1521&v=FLWDWzMrkBE&feature=emb_title).

Frank Lloyd Wright virtual tours

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, is offering #WrightVirtualVisits every Thursdays (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific time) in participating sites. Check the participating sites at https://savewright.org/news/public-wright-sites-swap-virtual-visits/.

Movie night with Jamie Lee Curtis

Every Saturday (in the Philippines) until May 8, Lionsgate and Fandango’s Movie Clips YouTube channels will be streaming films. The show, called Movie Night with Jamie Lee Curtis, will be hosted by the actress. On April 25, 9 a.m. Philippine time, the show will be streaming Dirty Dancing (1987) by Emile Ardolino. The week after, on May 2, watch La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle, and John Wick (2014) by Chad Stahelski. Aside from the screening, Ms. Curtis will also engage with the online audience via real-time chats and movie trivia.

Live poetry reading

Publisher Random House will be holding a live poetry reading program starting April 22, 8 a.m., called Big Ideas Night. “Just because we’re stuck inside doesn’t mean our minds have to be: Big Ideas Night is going online! Big Ideas Night is Random House’s forum for the curious, where innovative authors and moderators take a deep dive into compelling new books and thought-provoking topics,” the publisher said on the event’s page on eventbrite.com. The event features a “diverse lineup of six voices, each reading and performing their work in five-to-seven-minute intervals,” it added. Poets include Olivia Gatwood (“Life of the Party”), Nate Marshall (“Finna”), Jana Prikryl (“No Matter”), Jenny Zhang (“Sour Heart”), Fatimah Asghar (“If They Come for Us”), and Billy Collins (“Whale Day”). Register for the event for free via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/random-house-x-bustle-presents-big-ideas-night-national-poetry-month-tickets-102990786214?aff=Media on Eventbrite.com and join the Zoom virtual event.

Color Tolkien characters

The official Facebook page of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien has uploaded an illustration of Smaug the Magnificent from The Hobbit Movie Trilogy Colouring Book. Download the coloring sheet at https://bit.ly/2wKY3lp.

Turtle illustration online

The National Museum of the Philippines offers its second coloring sheet to raise awareness about Philippine biodiversity. The coloring sheet was illustrated by Larie Dianco. To download the illustration, visit www.facebook.com/nationalmuseumofthephilippines/photos/a.195151237175869/3165177150173248/?type=3&theater.

The Paris Opera Online

The Paris Opera is offering free ballets and operas for streaming. The scheduled shows are: The Tales of Hoffmann (2016) on April 20 to 26; Carmen (2017) on April 27 to May 3; and the Cycle of Tchaikovsky’s six symphonies played by the Orchestra of the Paris National Opera, conducted by Philippe Jordan, from March 17 to May 3. To watch, visit https://www.operadeparis.fr/.

Business courses online

Business microlearning platform GLOBIS Unlimited offers the teaching experience of Japan’s GLOBIS University through online business education. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, GLOBIS Unlimited is giving free unlimited access to all resources online. Sign up for courses until April 24, and get unlimited access until April 30. For details, visit https://www.globis.ac.jp/unlimited-offer/?_ga=2.19086384.96919973.1587114462-682746198.1585895060.

BGC for frontliners

The Fort Bonifacio Development Foundation, Inc. (FBDFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of BGC, continues to ask for support through cash or in-kind donations #ForTheFrontline. For cash donations to the Fort Bonifacio Development Foundation via BPI online bank transfer, send to account number: 1921-1158-37. E-mail deposit slips to: info@bgc.com.ph. All donation items and proceeds will be used to provide food, PPEs, and other necessities for the front liners of BGC.

Andrea Brocelli’s Music for Hope

Listen to all the songs from Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Sunday concert Music for Hope at the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy on AndreaBocelli.lnk.to/MusicForHope1FP.

MoMA free courses online

After offering virtual tours, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is now offering free online courses. The courses include a series of five free classes for contemporary art, fashion, and photography. It includes readings and exercises which can be completed within 12 to 38 hours. For details, visit https://www.coursera.org/moma.

Celebrities read children’s books

Enjoy reading time with the kids as celebrities read children’s stories online. Watch Eddie Redmayne read Julia Donaldson’s Zog about a clumsy dragon who wants to be the best student in his class (https://www.facebook.com/MagicLightPics/videos/247819456374650/). Chris Evans reads Laura Numeroff’s If You Give a Dog a Donut (https://www.facebook.com/cevansonline/videos/214260509657142/). Kate Winslet reads Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham (https://www.facebook.com/campbestival/videos/253265512478422/).

Print & Play activities for kids

Keep kids entertained with new curated Print & Play activities from HP. The activities, from craft making and mazes, to dot-to-dot drawing and puzzles are suitable for ages two to 12. With HP Print & Play, parents can choose from a range of activities that are best suited to their children’s needs to achieve the best possible learning outcomes. To try the activities, visit https://www8.hp.com/ph/en/printers/printandplay/index.html?jumpid=va_u19mhncewr.

Harry Potter exhibit online

The British Library’s Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition is available online through Google Arts and Culture. Its features include video clips and sketches, and a Q&A with exhibit curator Julian Harrison. To view, visit https://artsandculture.google.com/project/harry-potter-a-history-of-magic.

The National Theater online

London’s National Theater offers free plays online on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDq1XzCY0NIOYVJvEMQjqw). The National Theatre at Home will release a new play free to watch for one week every Thursday (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. EST). It includes cast and creative interviews and post-stream talks. The remaining shows are Treasure Island on April 16 (available until April 23), and Twelfth Night on April 23. For more information, visit https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home?queueittoken=e_safetyevent25mar20~q_b79a6e28-67d9-44de-88e6-29cedc812122~ts_1585490458~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_8c7928d22caa971981f7edf53563d20e2fe8f68a3a3a1458b34b1cb17f11b50b.

The Nanny’s Pandemic Table Read

The cast of the 1990s comedy sitcom The Nanny reunites for The Pandemic Table Read of the show’s pilot episode. It stars Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, a beautician who finds a job as a nanny to the three children of wealthy widower and theater producer Maxwell Sheffield (played by Charles Shaughnessy). To watch, visit Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3a6KuP1X14&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1eEwvK0A7lrLMnt2GTXBPoDR7y8_Q5TXMexTLIo9es9Gei4W1Yi-asITM.

Hogwarts online

Hogwarts Is Here is an online version of the Harry Potter series’ magical school, created by Harry Potter fans, that allows visitors to take courses like the characters from J.K. Rowling’s book series. Among the various courses are Astronomy, Herbology, History of Magic, and Transfiguration. The website also includes a forum, groups, and library feature. Visit http://www.hogwartsishere.com/.

Free Nikon photography class online

Nikon is offering free online photography classes until April 30. Topics include fundamentals of photography, shooting for landscape, portraiture, music videos, and speedlight control. To participate, visit https://www.nikonevents.com/us/live/nikon-school-online/.

Science experiments at home

Try to do 44 science experiments at home with the kids with the James Dyson Foundation Challenge cards. To download the challenge cards, visit https://www.jamesdysonfoundation.co.uk/resources/challenge-cards.html.

PETA’s Charot! The Unwanted Prequel

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) launches episodes of Charot! The Unwanted Prequel once a week at its official Facebook page. The story is a prequel to its play, Charot! The Musical. The prequel is set in a country known as “P.I.,” which is governed by Papsy, as the nation deals with the “Charona veerus.” New episodes will be uploaded on PETA’s official Facebook page weekly. Aside from online content, the theater company is also conducting two donation efforts. One for the distribution of rice to 300 families in Brgy. Kristong Hari, Quezon City; and another for medical equipment such as personal protective equipment for the frontliners of East Avenue Medical Center. To stream the show and for more information on donation efforts, visit https://www.facebook.com/PETATHEATER/.

Color Manolo Blahnik designs

Shoe designer Manolo Blahnik shares a selection of his original sketches in an online coloring book. The shoe designs are downloadable at https://www.manoloblahnik.com/gb/smile.html.

DUP’s plays online

Three Dulaang UP plays — Floy Quintos’ The Kundiman Party, Ang Nawalang Kapatid, and Nick Joaquin’s Father’s and Sons — are now available for streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm2k83BMK9Fq39P6yJH9lng.

Podcasts on Philippine crime

Stories After Dark features podcasts on Philippine true crime and mystery stories. It currently has 14 episodes including The Maguindanao Massacre (2009), The Ozone Disco Fire (1996), and Pepsi Paloma: Rape or Publicity Stunt? Suicide or Murder? (1982/1985). To listen, visit https://www.facebook.com/storiesafterdarkph/.

Palacio de Memoria virtual tour

Art and history enthusiasts can now go on a virtual tour of Palacio de Memoria, the Colonial Revival mansion, and marvel at its luxurious facilities and hundreds of Euro-Filipino paintings, sculptures, art displays, and historical pieces online. It features the showroom of Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, which houses the Lhuillier family’s collection of antiques, the Mosphil Lounge, and a passenger plane that was refitted to be a lounge for special occasions. To view the Palacio de Memoria’s virtual tour, visit https://www.palaciodememoria.com/tours.

Intramuros virtual tour

Visit the sites of Intramuros through its virtual tours at https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/intramuros-administration?fbclid=IwAR0aRtUOboFvmpk73FwjO_OZBBD5OKRfoFBWUOGgPAUUpaA7DquxNG0Jlks. The walled city’s sites may also be visited through the Experience Philippines augmented reality app. The app is free and available on Google Play or the App Store.

Photography workshops with Canon PH

Canon Philippines is offering photography workshops for the month of April via its official Facebook page. The workshops will feature Canon brand ambassadors and professional photographers who will tackle basic to advanced techniques, and specialized topics such as food, architecture, wedding, and music events photography, and vlogging. View the workshop schedule at https://www.facebook.com/canonphils/photos/a.436807569702668/2967524323297634/?type=3&theater.

MSO’s music online

The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Ennio Marricone’s “Nella Fantasia” from The Mission (1986), which was recorded separately by its musicians while in quarantine, in the hope that it brings some comfort to the listener’s soul. To listen, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceKQHi-9OKQ&feature=youtu.be. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/manilasymphony/.

E-coloring books

The Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles offers the “Color Our Collections” edition for 2020. To view, visit http://library.nyam.org/colorourcollections/page/11/.

NFB animated shorts online

Watch animated short films from the National Film Board of Canada at https://www.nfb.ca/animation/.

Silverlens launches Art Boost

To keep in touch with art lovers, Silverlens presents Art Boost, an online drive to maintain engagement with art through social media, exhibition catalogues, and videos. Follow Silverlens’ official social media pages for a series of #athomewith, #weeklyartwork, #trivia, and #sundayread. Visit Silverlens’ official YouTube and Vimeo for artists profiles such as Gary-Ross Pastrana, and Patricia Perez Eustaquio.

National Museum of the Philippines

The National Museum uploaded a coloring sheet of Juan Luna’s Spoliarium by Bryan Ferrer which may be physically or digitally colored. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nationalmuseumofthephilippines/posts/3123148164376147.

Children’s books online

Enjoy digitized children’s book titles from the University of California (UCLA)’s children’s book collection at https://archive.org/details/yrlsc_childrens&tab=collection; and University of Florida’s digital collection of the Baldwin Library of Historical Children’s Literature at https://ufdc.ufl.edu/baldwin/all/thumbs.

Five-hour museum tour

Experience a five-hour tour in Russia’s Hermitage Museum, shot by filmmaker Axinya Gog on an iPhone 11 Pro. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=49YeFsx1rIw&feature=emb_title.

Guitar lessons with Fender

Fender is offering three months of free lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. It includes high-resolution videos with teachers, and a progress tracker. Follow along to videos, and practice at your own pace with the adjustable scrolling tablature and a metronome. To sign up, visit https://try.fender.com/play/playthrough/?utm_source=bouncex&utm_medium=popup&utm_campaign=PlayThrough_BXPopup&utm_term=fender&src=emaill00DTplaypopup/ .

Toei anime on YouTube

Japanese animation studio Toei’s YouTube channel will stream shows for free. Seventy shows with English subtitles have been released including episodes of National Kid (updated on Mondays) and Suki Suki Majo Sensei (updated on Tuesdays). To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ToeiAnimationUS.

Educational TV shows return to ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN brings back 1990s educational TV shows every Saturday. Sineskwela (8:30 a.m.) explains topics on science, Bayani (9 a.m.) is about historical figures and events, and Hiraya Manawari (9:30 a.m.) which focuses on values.

Cirque Du Soleil online

Enjoy free 60-minute specials from shows such as Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities, O, and Luzia. To watch, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

Ayala Museum online

Continue learning at home with the Ayala Museum’s resources available online. Enjoy previous exhibitions and performances, coloring pages, and playlists. Visit https://www.ayalamuseum.org/online-resources/?fbclid=IwAR2psdA2kvBhhEC-iJs-seLvPXICAZ4zWO-bBIwvxjrhuTm18C_0zyOm3VE.

E-books for kids

Expand your kids’ library at home through the BuriBooks app. Titles include books from publisher Adarna House, reviewers, and Filipino textbooks. Access the app via iOS, Android, or a web browser. Sign up via https://buribooks.com/. Enjoy it free for 30 days.

National Gallery of Victoria’s virtual tours

The National Gallery of Victoria has developed several virtual tours. Audiences can view exhibitions such as Companionship In The Age Of Loneliness of New York-based artist Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. KAWS; and the world premiere of Crossing Lines, featuring the works of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Visit https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/channel/.

Ballets at the Bolshoi Theatre

The Bolshoi Theatre in Russia showcases The Golden Series of classic opera and ballet performances via livestream on the theater’s YouTube channel. Livestreaming began on April 1 with The Tsar’s Bride. To watch, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/bolshoi.

Free Murakami books online

Japanese best-selling author Haruki Murakami’s stories are made available online for free at http://www.openculture.com/2014/08/read-five-stories-by-haruki-murakami-free-online.html. Titles include Kino, A Walk to Kobe, and Samsa in Love.

Free books on modern art

Enjoy PDF and ePubs on modern art from the Guggenheim Museum’s archive. The collection includes books on Francis Bacon, Max Ernst, and Mark Rothko. Visit https://archive.org/details/guggenheimmuseum.

Free vet consultations online

Dr. Cyron Sarmiento opened his Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mcejsarmiento) and Twitter (@Cyrooon) accounts for free online consultations. For more inquiries, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/648196199302932/. Consultations will run for the entire duration of the enhanced community quarantine.

Free Japanese courses

The Japan Foundation Manila launched an e-learning program of free Japanese courses. It includes six-month beginner and intermediate lessons on calligraphy, vocabulary, grammar, and conversation. Sign-up for your chosen course at https://minato-jf.jp/?fbclid=IwAR2SrhYV-9nH4Hbc9TbTspxg0t39DH6xtLQ-jz1n1uOkeGMK3bCdL022O8I.

Arts and Culture

Learn something new every day with Google Arts and Culture from virtual tours of sites, and museums to food, fashion, and design. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/.

Frida Kahlo’s artworks online

View Frida Kahlo’s work online through the Google Arts & Culture platform. The website has 800 paintings, photographs, and objects by the Mexican artist from 33 international museums. To view the exhibition, visit https://artsandculture.google.com/project/frida-kahlo.

Scribd materials for free for 30 days

Enjoy free books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents for 30 days at Scribd. To view titles, visit https://www.scribd.com/readfree?fbclid=IwAR363ywNP9yoBbKJVQFYCtilfGfljPDGeOatqKJgWMV5Pj9-p7j-gkaGOb8.

Classic Pinoy films online

Director Mike de Leon uploaded classic Filipino films from the 1930s to 1960s on his Vimeo account, Citizen Jake. Titles include Manuel Silos’ Pista sa Nayon (1948), Gregorio Fernandez’s Kung Ako’y Mahal Mo (1960), and Lamberto V. Avellana’s Aklat ng Buhay (1952). Watch films at https://vimeo.com/user83013343.

Free Neil Gaiman stories online

Best-selling author Neil Gaiman offers free essays, audiobooks, book excerpts, and videos at his official website under “Cool Stuff and Things.” Visit https://www.neilgaiman.com/Cool_Stuff.

Arts BGC at Home

Every Wednesday, Arts at BGC offers creative prompts at the Arts at BCG (https://www.facebook.com/artsatbgc/ and @artsatbgc) and BGC Art Center (https://www.facebook.com/BGCArtsCenter/ and @bgcartscenter) Facebook and Instagram pages. Join the Arts at BGC Community to get in touch with other participants. https://www.facebook.com/groups/artsatbgc.

Ballet and opera free online

The Royal Opera House is showing its performances online through its Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/RoyalOperaHouse) pages.

Meg Cabot’s The Princess Diaries — Quarantine Edition online

Best-selling author of The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot offers The Princess Diaries — Quarantine Edition for free on her official website. Entries are updated daily. Visit https://www.megcabot.com/2020/03/corona-princess-diaries-day-1/?utm_content=122945851&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&hss_channel=fbp-67512624694.

NHCP Documentaries on YouTube

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines makes Philippine history education accessible through documentaries on YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/historymuseumsPH/posts/997233837339314. Titles include: Jose Rizal: Sa Landas ng Paglaya, Apolinario Mabini: Talino at Paninindigan, Kababaihan ng Rebolusyon, and, Gregoria de Jesus: Lakambini ng Katipunan.

Drawing lessons for kids with Mo Willems

Best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems is hosting drawing lessons for kids called “Lunch Doodles” every weekday on YouTube. Each session will be between 20 to 28 minutes long. Mr. Willems is also welcome to questions (send to: LUNCHDOODLES@kennedy-center.org) which he will try to answer during sessions. For sessions of Lunch Doodles, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL14hRqd0PELGbKihHuTqx_pbvCLqGbOkF.

Paulo Coelho’s books online

Best-selling author Paulo Coelho has made his books available for free. Titles include: The Way of the Bow, The Manuscript Found in Accra, and Brida. Visit his blog at https://paulocoelhoblog.com/books-online/.

Shakespeare plays online

Shakespeare’s plays recorded at the Globe Theater are now available for online streaming. Titles include Hamlet and The Two Noble Kinsmen. To watch, visit https://globeplayer.tv/

Learn at home with Scholastic

Scholastic is offering free online courses for levels pre-kindergarten to Grade 6. Duration of the courses is approximately three hours per day. They include writing, research projects, and virtual field trips. The website is accessible on any device. Visit https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Free opera streaming online

OperaWire will host Nightly Met Opera Streams of the Metropolitan Opera for free. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be available to stream for 20 hours. Visit https://operawire.com/metropolitan-opera-to-offer-up-nightly-met-opera-streams/. The Paris Opera is also streaming operas for free. Visit https://www.operadeparis.fr/.

Free films on YouTube

Catch Filipino films for free on the following channels: Regal Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/user/regalcinema/featured); Cinema One Originals (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzggCZVkynvnjNV29L9EccA); and TBA Studios (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChh0rmwGvToBd3owvN2vRMg).

Free online courses

Enjoy 1,500 free online courses from leading universities such as Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and more. Download the audio and video courses (from iTunes, YouTube, or university web sites). Topics include archeology, art, finance, writing, law, health, religion, mathematics, and personality development. Visit http://www.openculture.com/freeonlinecourses.

Online yoga classes

YogaPlus offers daily yoga classes via Facebook live. For schedules, visit https://www.facebook.com/yogaplusph/.

Free Broadway performances online

Enjoy your favorite Broadway performances online for a limited time at https://www.broadwayhd.com/.

Virtual tours

Explore museums around the world through virtual tours: the Solomon R. Guggenheim (https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en); the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits); the Louvre Museum (https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum). View animals such as otters, penguins, turtles, and corals on live camera at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams.

















