Standard Chartered Bank distributes relief support to flood victims

Typhoon Ulysses that struck the country last month brought heavy rains in Metro Manila and Central Luzon causing widepread flooding particularly in the eastern part of the national capital region, Cagayan Valley and Isabela. The entire landmass of Luzon was placed under state of calamity with estimated damages reaching more than Php20 billion.

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), the oldest international bank in the country, has made a Php 1 Million donation to non-profit Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) through the initiative “United for Luzon”for relief support to severely flooded areas particularly Montalban, Marikina, Cainta and Cagayan Valley. The donation amount will allow the bank to providefoodbagsgood for one week supply to 1,000 families in these areas.

The bank, led by its Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Head Mai Sangalang distributed relief packs recently in Marikina, Montalban Rodriguezand Cainta, Rizal. Relief distribution in Cagayan is scheduled this week.

“This year has been very challenging for all of us brought about by the global pandemic and natural disasters.The bank has responded quickly to give support in the wake of these trying timesby extending relief assistance to communities and individuals who suffered from the volcanic eruption, lockdowns, coronavirus, typhoons and severe flooding. This is our way of demonstrating solidarity and helping vulnerable sectors recover,” she said.

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered also distributed thousands of relief bags to the displaced families of Taal Volcano eruption relocated in Sto. Tomas, Bauan and San Luis, Batangas.The bank also donated Php 12.5 Million to provide support to 10,000 families in vulnerable communities in Metro Manila affected by the lockdown through relief packs and more than 11,000 personal protective equipment to different hospitals in the country through PBSP’s Bayanihan Musikahan fundraising platform for COVID relief aid.