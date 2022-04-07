THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has set the suggested retail price (SRP) for imported medium-sized galunggong (round scad) in wet markets in the National Capital Region (NCR) at P180 per kilogram.

“Considering the effects of rising fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict (and) aggravated by the pandemic, (which raised the) prices of agricultural commodities… there is a need to manage the prices of basic necessities,” the DA said in an administrative circular issued on Thursday.

The circular estimated that one kilogram of medium-sized, female galunggong will consist of 11 to 20 pieces.

“The state shall ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all time, without denying legitimate business a fair return on investment,” the circular read.

The DA has the authority to regulate prices, particularly for agricultural goods.

The administrative circular will take effect immediately after its publication on the DA website and will remain in effect for 60 days from its approval. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson