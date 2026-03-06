For decades, egg production in Batangas — long known as the “Egg Capital of the Philippines” has largely relied on conventional battery cage systems. Today, that narrative begins to change.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) proudly announces the certification of the first cage-free egg house in the province, marking a significant step forward for animal welfare and sustainable agriculture.

SLC Agri-Farm Ventures, Inc., located in San Jose, Batangas, has completed its transition to a cage-free housing system for laying hens. This milestone demonstrates that even in a province responsible for supplying a substantial portion of the country’s egg demand, producers can adopt humane, future-ready farming practices while remaining commercially viable.

“Transitioning was not an overnight decision,” shared Wilson Ang, owner of SLC Agri-Farm Ventures, Inc. “Years ago, we explored free-range and alternative systems, but there simply wasn’t enough market demand. Today, that has changed. Hotels are actively asking for cage-free eggs, and I can personally attest to that demand. The market is finally ready.”

The farm’s cage-free eggs are now supplied to hotels committed to meeting sustainability goals and strengthening responsible sourcing policies. By choosing cage-free, these institutions align their procurement practices with improved animal welfare standards while advancing their broader environmental and social commitments.

According to Atty. Heidi Caguioa, program director of AKF, the cage-free transition reflects years of sustained engagement and collaboration. “This is a breakthrough in our work of encouraging producers to take the leap toward cage-free systems,” she said. “Behind this milestone is extensive groundwork — educating farmers on standards, addressing operational and cost concerns, and building confidence that the market would respond.”

AKF played a central role in supporting SLC Agri-Farm Ventures, Inc. through consultations, technical discussions, and on-site assessments to guide the development of its first certified cage-free house. Acting as both technical partner and industry bridge, the organization helped ensure that the transition met established animal welfare standards while remaining practical for local production conditions.

Through partnerships like this, AKF continues to work with farmers, institutions, and industry stakeholders to accelerate the shift toward humane and ethical egg production. The organization envisions cage-free systems becoming a mainstream component of sustainable food production in the Philippines, where animal welfare, business viability, and consumer demand move forward together.

