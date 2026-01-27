The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) is proud to announce that Robina Farms has officially received another cage-free certification, marking a significant milestone not only in the company’s commitment to ethical farming practices and animal welfare but also in providing healthy and credible cage-free egg options to its consumers.

The certification recognizes Robina Farms’ adherence to AKF’s cage-free standards, which prioritize humane treatment, improved living conditions, and the natural behavior of laying hens. Through this achievement, Robina Farms reaffirms its dedication to responsible agriculture, sustainability, and continuous improvement across its farming operations.

“We are deeply honored to receive this NGO Cage-Free Certification. This certification reflects the hard work of our team and our ongoing commitment to raising animals with care, respect, and accountability,” said Lina Macailing, Farm Operations head manager.

Mary Jane C. Bernardo, marketing director of Robina Agri Partners, noted that the certification further strengthens Robina Farms’ position as a trusted producer aligned with evolving consumer expectations and global best practices in animal welfare. “Kabalikat namin kayo (AKF) in ensuring na what we are bringing our consumers are of the highest quality. We are continuously fulfilling our purpose of delighting our consumers with good food choices,” she shared.

Growing Demand for Cage-Free Eggs in the Philippines

Beyond Robina’s operations, the development carries wider significance for the Philippine egg industry. Food companies are increasingly expected to honor their cage-free commitments, and that expectation is translating directly into stronger demand at the farm level.

AKF’s Program Director, Atty. Heidi Caguioa, emphasized that cage-free initiatives should go beyond compliance. “It’s important that cage-free initiatives are not seen merely as regulatory milestones, but as trust-building measures. By highlighting certified cage-free systems, we help consumers make informed choices and encourage the industry to move beyond minimum compliance toward leadership in responsible production,” she said.

Advancing Sustainable Poultry Farming Standards

AKF’s cage-free certification process involves a comprehensive evaluation of housing systems, animal care practices, and farm management protocols to ensure compliance with established welfare standards consistent with international standards, including the Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Cage-Free Egg Production that was also spearheaded by AKF and the Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS) in 2021. This framework supports farms transitioning toward sustainable poultry farming while ensuring animal welfare remains at the core.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation is an organization committed to improving animal welfare standards through certification, advocacy, and education, supporting humane and sustainable farming practices in the Philippines.

For inquiries on the Cage-Free Certification process, contact AKF at gocagefree@akfrescues.org or visit www.akfrescues.org.

