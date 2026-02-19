SureVax has entered into a landmark partnership with Intellicare and Avega to dramatically expand access to life-saving rabies post-exposure care in the Philippines.

The collaboration is a pioneering effort by two leading health maintenance organizations to build partnerships with a dedicated network of standalone Animal Bite Centers focused on frontline rabies treatment.

The partnership also provides Intellicare and Avega members with access to animal bite management and post‑exposure rabies treatment services across SureVax clinics nationwide, with coverage based on their plan benefits. It enhances timely access to care while helping ease the burden on hospitals and local health facilities.

Intellicare and Avega are also SureVax’s first HMO partners, signaling a major milestone in the company’s expansion.

Rabies remains one of the country’s deadliest yet most preventable diseases. Department of Health (DoH) data recorded 426 rabies-related deaths in 2024, with all reported human cases proving fatal.

Despite its near 100% fatality rate once symptoms appear, rabies can be fully prevented when post-exposure treatment is administered promptly. Delays in access and overcrowded facilities continue to undermine outcomes, particularly in rabies-endemic and densely populated areas.

SureVax was established to serve as a focused frontline provider for rabies and animal bite care, delivering rapid treatment in community-based clinics while helping decongest emergency rooms and public hospitals.

“This partnership changes how frontline rabies care is accessed,” said Ryan Abis, CEO of SureVax. “Rabies is time-critical. Access determines survival. By working with Intellicare and Avega, we are ensuring patients receive immediate post-exposure care in clinics designed specifically for rabies and animal bite treatment.”

The collaboration reflects a broader shift toward decentralizing healthcare delivery by bringing essential, rapid-response services closer to communities.

“This signing inaugurates a strategic alliance in preventive care, committing to enhanced coverage, faster treatment, and broader public health impact,” said Dr. Gerardo Jiao, Chief Medical Director of Intellicare.

Dr. Michael John Encarnacion, Medical Director of Avega Managed Care Medical Provider Relations Department, said that “rabies is a highly preventable viral disease.”

“Through SureVax, vaccines are now within reach for both Intellicare and Avega members, ensuring they are covered. Accessible and affordable care may seem like small steps, but they create a big impact,” Dr. Encarnacion added.

SureVax Animal Bite Center and Vaccination Services is a Philippine clinic chain providing affordable, FDA-approved anti-rabies and anti-tetanus vaccines, while Intellicare is a leading HMO offering prevention-focused healthcare, and Avega Managed Care, Inc. is the country’s first specialized Third-Party Administrator (TPA) and the Best Performing HMO in 2023.

SureVax’s inclusion in Intellicare and Avega’s provider networks marks a significant milestone as they become the company’s first HMO partners. The development comes as SureVax continues to expand its standalone clinics nationwide to meet the growing demand for rabies post-exposure services.

Beyond immediate access, the partnership sets a precedent for how HMOs and specialized community-based providers can collaborate to address endemic public health threats such as rabies.

