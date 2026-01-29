HMO leader continues to expand the ripple of care to employees, members, partners

Leading HMO provider Intellicare reinforces its longstanding commitment to Leading the Ripple of Care, a philosophy rooted in gratitude, performance, and purposeful growth, as it marks 30 years in healthcare management and advances its vision to 2026.

Intellicare commemorated this milestone in a recent Thanksgiving event with the theme Pearls of Celebration at the SMX Convention Center Manila, bringing together employees and steadfast clients and long-time partners, including employee health care benefit administrators and intermediaries, to recognize the shared efforts that have shaped the organization over the years.

“As we gather to celebrate Intellicare’s 30th anniversary, I am filled with a quiet sense of reflection and an overwhelming sense of honor. ‘Leading the Ripples of Care,’ beautifully captures who we are at our core. Because at Intellicare, every act of service creates a ripple that reaches families, communities, and lives far beyond what we witness in a single moment,” said Intellicare Executive Vice-President Audrey Gallardo.

Featuring performances, announcements, and awards, the gathering reflected Intellicare’s three-decade culture of care, one that begins internally, extends to valued partners, providers, members, and eventually to the greater whole of the Philippine healthcare landscape.

“Intellicare’s vision is rooted in a dream embedded in our hearts 30 years ago, carried individually and collectively through challenges, and steadfastly sustained through every high water and storm. With care at our core, we aim to lead the ripple, to have it grow further and be felt deeper,” said Intellicare Chairman Mario Silos.

Robust industry performance

Intellicare demonstrated its dedication to reliable healthcare management following its robust third-quarter performance based on the Insurance Commission’s (IC) 2025 Third Quarter HMO Report. The company recorded a net income of PHP 715 million, the highest among HMOs in the said period. Together with its sister company, Avega Managed Care, Inc., Intellicare accounted for approximately 39% of the industry’s net income for the quarter.

While the company’s numbers have been positive, Intellicare emphasizes that its performance has been rooted in care and humanity.

“Healthcare only happens when people choose to care consistently, ethically, and courageously. We may measure our progress in numbers — lives served, clinics built, teams grown — but our true impact lives in moments: relief after uncertainty, recovery after illness, dignity restored, hope renewed,” said Intellicare President Jeremy Matti.

He ends it with a promise: “Intellicare will continue to lead with integrity, resilience, and heart.”

Expanding the Ripple of Care

Looking ahead, Intellicare seeks to deliver digital enhancements to the AGORA App as the primary gateway for member services, wider use of electronic RCS (eRCS Express) to simplify referrals and requests for consultations and procedures, as well as improvements to customer service lines through better feedback systems and tools.

The company is also expanding access through Intellicare Locale, a suite of HMO programs designed for budget-conscious MSMEs in regional growth centers.

In addition, Intellicare is deepening the integration of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (EESG) pillars across its operations, from mindful sourcing and support for local suppliers to encouraging sustainable everyday practices among employees.

To know more about Intellicare, visit their website at intellicare.com.ph, or their social media accounts, @Intellicare on Facebook or @IntellicarePH on Instagram, and linkedin.com/company/intellicare-ph on LinkedIn.

About Intellicare

Intellicare (Asalus Corp.) is the Philippines’ preeminent Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) provider that leads and innovates a holistic approach to healthcare management.

Guided by values such as integrity, fairness, honesty, hard work, and enduring sense of humanity, Intellicare upholds every individual’s right to health by making quality healthcare efficient, accessible, affordable, and compassionate, empowering Filipinos to have better and healthier lives.

Intellicare is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its members, providing reliable support and peace of mind during times of medical need.

Intellicare is part of Fullerton Health Group, a leading integrated healthcare provider in Asia-Pacific, offering end-to-end services from managed care to diagnostics, specialty care, and ancillary services.

