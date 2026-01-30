Riverpark set to build well-rounded ecosystem beyond the metro

Filipinos have long been drawn to Japanese culture, from cuisine to pop culture. Beyond these influences, however, lies a quieter admiration for Japanese discipline, efficiency, and craftsmanship. These values shape products that enhance everyday life and long-term planning.

As Filipino households become more discerning and future-oriented, these principles are increasingly reflected in how people imagine their homes and communities. The demand today is no longer just shelter, but well-rounded environments that support balance, wellness, and stability over time. This mindset is taking tangible form in Cavite through the developments of Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), the joint venture between Federal Land, Inc. of the Philippines and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

The partnership brings together deep local market knowledge and Japanese development practices. FNG’s transformative work is unfolding south of the capital — Cavite — and in the true center of Metro Manila — Mandaluyong.

Riverpark: A new center of growth in the South

FNG’s strategy in South Luzon is focused in Riverpark, Federal Land’s flagship master-planned community in General Trias, Cavite. Envisioned as a complete township, Riverpark integrates residential neighborhoods, commercial districts, logistics hubs, educational institutions, and lifestyle destinations within a single, connected ecosystem.

Its location itself is a strategic advantage. Situated near the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), Riverpark offers efficient access to Laguna, Batangas, and Metro Manila. Planned interchanges at Riverpark North and South are expected to further enhance connectivity, strengthening its appeal to residents, businesses, and investors seeking alternatives outside the capital.

In 2024, FNG partnered with Fast Retailing Philippines to establish UNIQLO’s logistics center at Riverpark North, marking one of the township’s earliest major locators. The facility upstarted the estate’s role in logistics and employment generation for the region.

Construction is also under way for SM City General Trias, a major retail destination expected to serve both Riverpark residents and surrounding Cavite communities as well.

Market response has been encouraging. The first phase of Riverpark North Commercial Lots achieved a full sellout during its exclusive launch, signaling strong investor interest in Cavite’s expanding economic corridor. With demand continuing to build, FNG is preparing subsequent phases to accommodate businesses seeking early entry into the area.

Adding further depth to Riverpark’s long-term role is the planned Ateneo de Manila University campus, which is expected to transform the township into a center for education, innovation, and employment, reinforcing its position as a self-sustaining urban ecosystem.

Japanese-inspired living

Within this growing township, Yume at Riverpark offers a residential expression of FNG’s Philippine-Japanese partnership. Spanning 18 hectares in Riverpark North, the horizontal community is designed around wellness, functionality, and neighborhood living.

Drawing from Japanese principles of order, efficiency, and human-scale planning, Yume at Riverpark features wide roads, generous open spaces, landscaped areas, and walkable streets, adapted to Filipino family life and the local climate. Its central clubhouse, developed in collaboration with UDS Japan and Filipino architect Ed Calma, serves as a social and wellness hub with thoughtfully integrated amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness areas, and a Japanese garden.

House-and-lot offerings are also set to be introduced, providing curated home options aligned with diverse household needs. With completion targeted later this year, the development presents an option for families seeking space, greenery, and accessibility without disconnecting from opportunity.

FNG is also preparing for its Japanese-inspired condominium nestled within Riverpark Gateway, designed for young professionals and couples as they begin their journey.

Building for the next phase of growth

As the real estate sector navigates a more measured cycle, FNG continues to focus on disciplined planning, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation.

Across its portfolio, the company is positioning its developments to remain future-ready to support communities, businesses, and cities.

For more information about FNG, visit https://fng.ph/.

