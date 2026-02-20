Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), the joint venture between Federal Land, Inc. and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., marked a significant milestone with the successful kickoff of Grow 1,000: Planting 1,000 trees for a greener, stronger future, at Riverpark, Federal Land’s 600-hectare master planned estate, on Jan. 31, 2026.

During the event, participants planted native and climate-resilient trees across 10,000 square meters of the estate, including portions of the future Central Park, envisioned as a green artery connecting neighborhoods, commercial areas, and open spaces throughout the district.

Beyond its environmental benefits, Grow 1,000 also served as a people-powered movement, engaging more than 150 employees and volunteers from FNG, Federal Land, Inc., and GT Capital Holdings, Inc. The activity reinforced collaboration across teams, strengthened corporate stewardship, and deepened employees’ connection to the communities they help build.

Building a Riverpark that’s rooted in nature

A curated mix of endemic and climate-resilient species — such as Rambutan, Guava, Sampaloc, Salingbobog, Malakatmon, Kapok, Agarwood, and African Tulip — was selected with the guidance of landscape experts Cypress Bomanite, to ensure biodiversity, long-term viability, and ecological relevance. Participants also received hands-on training through a live planting demonstration to help ensure each tree’s healthy growth.

“Every tree we put into the ground today represents cleaner air, stronger communities, and a reminder that small actions, when done together, create lasting impact,” said Federal Land and FNG HR and Admin Group Head Maryann Amamampang.

To complete its overall target, FNG will continue planting in the coming months, expanding its tree-growing initiative across an additional ~19,000 square meters of land, ensuring that the goal of 1,000 thriving trees is fully achieved. This expansion underscores the company’s long-term commitment to nurturing nature as a core pillar of Riverpark’s development.

Riverpark is Federal Land’s largest mixed-use development, designed as a self-sustaining, smart, and lifestyle-enhancing community. The newly planted trees will become part of an expanding network of parks, greenways, and open spaces that support cleaner air, urban cooling, biodiversity, and healthier living.

A first step in a long-term vision

Grow 1,000 begins the groundwork for future environmental programs, green infrastructure, and nature-integrated developments in Riverpark. Upcoming projects within the estate include Japaninspired residential neighborhoods such as Yume at Riverpark, the Riverpark North Commercial District, and the UNIQLO Logistics Facility, among other residential, commercial, and institutional developments.

As Riverpark continues to transform into a vibrant hub in Cavite, FNG reaffirms its commitment to building a future-ready community where nature, innovation, and human-centric design converge.

Discover the future of living with FNG at https://fng.ph/ and learn more about Riverpark at https://riverpark.ph/.

