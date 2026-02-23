Reiwa (令和), Japan’s imperial era that began on May 1, 2019, translates to “beautiful harmony.” It describes a world where “culture is born and nurtured as people’s hearts are beautifully drawn together.” It began on the day on which Emperor Akihito’s eldest son, Naruhito, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne and took the role of the 126th Emperor of Japan.

In the Philippine real estate landscape, this harmony has manifested in Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG). Federal Land, Inc., with over five decades of experience in the Philippine real estate market, has significantly contributed to reshaping cityscapes through its pioneering residential, commercial, and integrated community projects.

Meanwhile, Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (NRE), one of the biggest real estate developers in Japan, brings Japanese innovation to the table with its residential, commercial, and industrial developments. Committed to sustainability and quality, NRE’s influence ensures that every project under FNG is designed with a long-term vision, blending aesthetics with functionality to meet the growing needs of urban living.

What began as a landmark collaboration for The Seasons Residences—bringing together the expertise of Federal Land, NRE, and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.—has evolved into a definitive partnership. The premier four-tower residential development at Grand Central Park in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) set a new global standard in the Philippine real estate industry. FNG now stands as a testament to what happens when Japanese precision and Filipino heart converge to build beyond borders.

HARMONIOUS DEVELOPMENTS

FNG incorporates Japanese design principles into its projects, emphasizing the seamless integration of nature and prioritization of client needs. Underpinning these principles is Kaizen, or the Japanese philosophy of continuous, incremental improvement.

Based on the concepts of “localization,” “organization,” and “systematization,” FNG takes a holistic approach to its business activities, targeting all phases from planning and design to construction, sales, and completion.

For instance, Riverpark North in General Trias, Cavite, is envisioned as the “Next Gen City of the South,” boasting a 600-hectare self-sufficient community integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces that aim to enhance every aspect of its residents’ quality of life.

Yume at Riverpark, the township’s debut horizontal enclave and a strategic mixed-use district, provides a versatile canvas for personal and commercial growth for locators like the UNIQLO logistics center or the up-and-coming SM City General Trias. Featuring wide roads, generous open spaces, landscaped areas, and walkable streets, Yume at Riverpark serves as a social and wellness hub, with thoughtfully integrated amenities like a swimming pool, fitness areas, and a Japanese garden, alongside its central clubhouse, which was developed in collaboration with design firm UDS Japan and Filipino architect Ed Calma.

Within Metro Manila, FNG exemplifies its design philosophy in The Observatory in Mandaluyong City, a 4.5-hectare mixed-use township designed for young professionals who thrive in the bustling pace of the city. Its first residential tower, named “Sora” after the Japanese for “sky,” is inspired by Tokyo’s Shibuya district and demonstrates how FNG’s concept of functional premium living complements life in the center of urban culture.

The Sora tower offers residents an unparalleled view of the BGC skyline across Pasig River, and offers a retail podium with a wide range of shopping and dining experiences. It features amenities to support active and dynamic lifestyles, such as co-working spaces, an entertainment room, a fitness gym, and a yoga studio.

The collaboration between Federal Land and NRE is built on a shared goal: to make life better for customers through developments that are meaningful for generations.

Through designs like The Observatory, FNG champions Japanese principles like clarity and simple living, embodying minimalistic design choices that reflect a more purposeful life. This simplicity is maintained through a delicate balance between nature and the built environment. Whether it is the integration of green pockets in high-rise developments or the transition from vibrant commercial zones to the quietude of a Zen garden, FNG ensures that the pace of modern life is always countered by moments of stillness.

With this foundation, FNG has grown a portfolio of projects that showcase Japanese innovation while responding to the aspirations of Filipino homeowners.

As Japan and the Philippines honors the Emperor’s birthday and celebrates their longstanding relations, FNG envisions itself as a vital part of this continuing story. By merging Japanese design philosophy and the soul of Filipino living, FNG is nurturing the “Beautiful Harmony” of the Reiwa Era into spaces where culture is born and communities thrive.

For more information, visit about FNG and its developments, visit https://fng.ph/.

