Phishing has overtaken traditional scam channels as the fastest-growing digital threat in the Philippines, with risky URLs climbing sharply throughout 2025 and driving renewed urgency in consumer protection efforts.

Data from the Whoscall 2025 Philippines Scam Report by Gogolook show that risky URLs rose from 13,602 in the first quarter to 49,431 by the fourth quarter — a near fourfold increase within the year.

The sustained quarter-on-quarter growth points to phishing becoming the primary scam vector heading into 2026, affecting SMS, messaging apps, email, and other online channels.

Leading the local response, Mel Migriño, who serves as General Manager and Country Head of Gogolook Philippines, said this trend reflects how scam tactics are rapidly evolving.

“Scammers are shifting from calls and texts toward malicious links and fake social media sites because URLs are easier to spread, harder to verify, and far more scalable,” Ms. Migriño said.

“This can be a source for actionable intelligence. When scam data is responsibly shared, it allows us to spot patterns, trace digital footprints, and respond faster to emerging threats,” Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said.

“We thank Gogolook with the support of Scam Watch Pilipinas for turning public reports into valuable insights and for strengthening partnerships that help protect more Filipinos,” Mr. Paraiso added.

Rapid shift in scam behavior

While scam calls and SMS show mixed trajectories, the rise in link-based attacks is unmistakable. Scam calls fell by 21.84% year-on-year in some segments, and SMS scam volumes also declined in parts of 2025 due to improved filtering and enforcement, according to the report.

However, link-based phishing — particularly via URLs embedded in messages and social media — surged, underscoring the growing sophistication of scammers.

Cross-sector push for awareness

Ms. Migriño highlighted that addressing this phishing surge requires coordinated action across government, industry, and civil society.

“Technology alone can’t solve this — we need to empower Filipinos with knowledge and tools to recognize and avoid scams before they take the bait,” she said.

Joint campaigns, community training, and digital campaigns translate scam data into practical guidance while reinforcing official reporting channels and support mechanisms.

What consumers can do now

Ms. Migriño urged consumers to take immediate, practical steps to protect themselves. She recommended downloading the Whoscall app, which helps users screen incoming communications and provides tools to check URLs for safety before clicking.

The app’s features also include identifying dangerous or unwanted calls by flagging numbers associated with known scams and fraud — bringing extra visibility to suspicious communications.

“Before you click a link or answer a call from an unknown number, pause and check,” Ms. Migriño said. “These tools give consumers an extra layer of protection, especially now that phishing has become more pervasive.”

Business and consumer risk

The rapid growth of phishing poses heightened risks not only for individual consumers but also for banks, e-wallet providers, e-commerce firms, and enterprises whose brands are spoofed. Once a malicious link is clicked, financial losses and reputational damage can escalate quickly.

Community reporting platforms are already reflecting this trend. As of the end of 2025, Scam Vault PH — a community reporting initiative of Gogolook, Scam Watch Pilipinas and CICC— logged hundreds of real-world scam reports, including a growing share linked to malicious URLs and phishing attempts.

Outlook for 2026

With phishing on an upward trajectory, Ms. Migriño said 2026 will require faster takedowns, stronger URL intelligence sharing, and broader consumer participation in reporting.

“Phishing is now the frontline,” she said. “If users, platforms, and institutions move together, we can slow it down. If not, it will only grow more aggressive.”

The data suggest that while progress has been made against traditional scam channels, phishing has become the country’s most urgent digital-fraud challenge — one that businesses and consumers alike can no longer afford to ignore.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.