The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Council has recognized Filipina cybersecurity expert Mel Migriño, country head and general manager of Gogolook Philippines, for her outstanding leadership in advancing digital safety, cybersecurity awareness, and trust technology across Asia.

Ms. Migriño was cited for fusing cybersecurity, regulatory alliances, and social trust into a unified mission for digital protection.

Under her leadership, Gogolook’s local arm — developer of the Whoscall anti-scam application — has expanded its reach and strengthened partnerships that help Filipinos identify and block scam communications.

“Her accomplishments in scaling Gogolook’s national footprint, championing anti-scam campaigns, and advancing cyber literacy position her among Asia’s most inspiring executives,” the ACES Council said in a statement. “Her leadership continues to influence policy, public awareness, and corporate innovation with measurable societal benefit.”

In response to the recognition, Ms. Migriño thanked the ACES Council and said the award is a reminder of how much talent and passion Asia holds in shaping a safer digital world.

“I’m truly grateful to the ACES Council for this honor. It’s more than just an award — it’s a celebration of the incredible talent we have across Asia. This recognition inspires me to keep pushing for a future where technology builds trust, empowers people, and keeps communities safe.”

Beyond her corporate role, Ms. Migriño has also been recognized for promoting inclusivity and education in the cybersecurity field. She leads the Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), which builds talent pipelines and conducts nationwide programs equipping communities with real-time protection tools and digital safety knowledge.

Her work spans classrooms, hackathons, and national campaigns — demonstrating a blend of vision, execution, and empathy that continues to inspire both private and public sectors.

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, established in 2014, is regarded as one of the region’s most prestigious platforms honoring leadership and sustainability.

It celebrates individuals and organizations that exemplify visionary governance, responsible growth, and impactful business practices contributing to the global sustainability agenda.

Through independent assessments and research-driven evaluation, the ACES Awards provides third-party validation of excellence — enhancing the reputation of winners and connecting Asia’s most influential leaders and brands with global opportunities.

