LANDBANK has earned seven major distinctions from leading global financial publications in 2025, recognizing its exceptional performance in inclusive finance, institutional banking, investment banking, and the visionary leadership of its President and CEO.

Affirming its leadership in financial inclusion and its stature in the banking industry, the state-run Bank earned a spot on the Forbes World’s Best Banks 2025 list, ranking 5th among nine Philippine banks recognized by the global media company, in partnership with Statista. LANDBANK was also included in the Forbes World’s Best Employers 2025 list, placing 4th in the Philippines and 187th out of 900 organizations worldwide, underscoring its strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and commitment to public service excellence.

LANDBANK was likewise named Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion and Best Investment Bank for Debt Capital Markets (DCM) at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, in recognition of its pivotal role in structuring and facilitating debt financing across various sectors, and its commitment to reaching and serving underserved sectors and communities.

The Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Awards also cited the Bank for expanding customer access through innovative, customer-centered services, with the Domestic Retail Bank of the Year — Philippines award.

Beyond these institutional distinctions, LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz received two major leadership recognitions in 2025 — as Best New Banking CEO for 2025 by the Global Banking & Finance (GBF) Awards, citing her transformational leadership and measurable impact in strengthening the Bank’s financial performance and credibility.

Fortune Magazine also recognized PCEO Ortiz as one of Asia’s Most Powerful Women in 2025, ranking 3rd in the Philippines and 72nd on the worldwide list and highlighting her influential leadership in advancing inclusive finance, digital transformation, and public service innovation.

“These recognitions reflect LANDBANK’s intensified focus on inclusive banking, digital transformation, and service excellence. They are a testament to the dedication of all Landbankers nationwide, whose collective efforts empower our clients and communities while advancing the nation’s broader development goals,” said PCEO Ortiz.

Sustaining Support to Nation-Building

LANDBANK continues to deliver on its dual mandate as a development and universal bank by channeling its financial strength toward national growth. This year, LANDBANK declared ₱33.53 billion in cash dividends to the National Government — the highest in its history and among all government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) — on the back of its strong financial performance.

Through its flagship AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program, the Bank strengthens access to affordable and responsive financing for small farmers, fishers, cooperatives, and agribusinesses. The Program features a lowered interest rate of 3% per annum and simplified application processes, allowing borrowers to secure the capital they need to adopt modern farm practices, scale production, and enhance their overall competitiveness.

Complementing its loan support is the ASCEND (Agri-Fishery Support thru Capability Enhancement for Nationwide Development) Program, which provides training in digital financial literacy, sustainable agriculture, and enterprise development, aimed at empowering borrowers to become full-fledged agripreneurs.

Inclusive Banking for Every Filipino

LANDBANK continues to expand its reach through its “phygital” strategy, seamlessly integrating its physical presence with advanced digital channels. This approach ensures a secure and convenient banking experience while serving the underserved and unbanked. The Bank also recently piloted its Person-to-Merchant (P2M) QR payment facility in Negros Occidental, enabling farmers and MSMEs to conduct safe, cashless transactions.

The Bank maintains a nationwide network of 10,582 customer touchpoints, including 609 branches, 60 lending centers, 3,244 automated teller machines (ATMs), 236 cash deposit machines (CDMs), and 1,091 LANDBANKasama partners, ensuring financial access even in the most remote communities. Customers can also transact free of charge at over 3,800 7-Eleven ATMs nationwide through the Bank’s partnership with Pito Axm Platform, Inc. (PAPI).

ABOUT LANDBANK

LANDBANK is the country’s largest government financial institution promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation, and sustainable national development. Present in all 82 provinces, the Bank remains steadfast in providing accessible and responsive financial solutions to empower Filipinos from countryside to countrywide.

