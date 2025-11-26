The health of a Filipino child is often a story of potential but looking at the reality on the ground, it is still being overshadowed by more complex issues. In a country where poor nutrition continues to be a great challenge, the need for a strong foundation for a child’s overall growth and development becomes even more urgent, making it crucial to choose the right nutrition partner — one that’s always been credible for years.

Wyeth Nutrition®, the maker of trusted milk brands such as Promil® and Bonakid Pre-School®, celebrates its 110th year of nourishing generations through innovation and science-based nutrition. Throughout the years, the company has remained committed to its mission of Nourishing Healthier Tomorrows — a vision brought to life through continuous innovation, quality, and advocacy for proper growth and development among Filipino families.

This year, Wyeth Nutrition® marks its milestone anniversary by joining hands with Museo Pambata in refreshing the museum’s iconic “Ang Katawan Ko” Room, a long-standing exhibit that helps children explore and understand the human body through play and discovery. The room features interactive sections that teach kids about different body parts such as the Lungs, Heart, Intestines, Brain, Bones, and Muscles.

Notably, the Brain Corner highlights the four key milestones of brain development: focus, memory, language, and problem-solving — all vital elements in nurturing a gifted brain. Meanwhile, the Bones and Muscles section helps kids understand how they grow, maintain a healthy BMI (body mass index), or Wastong timbang-tangkad, so they are Laban-ready sa paglaki, to fuel their activities.

“We believe that hands-on learning and playing are a great way to teach our children, that’s why we found the perfect match with Museo Pambata. More than just an exhibit, we consider this installation to be a physical representation of Wyeth Nutrition’s commitment to nurturing healthier tomorrows of Filipino children,” Wyeth Nutrition® President and General Manager Arlene Tan-Bantoto said. “It’s a fantastic way to teach children how their body works, while also giving parents better awareness and knowledge to support their child’s growth.”

Ms. Tan-Bantoto noted that Wyeth Nutrition’s goal, beyond its products, is to provide solutions and learning resources that make complex topics like the human body fun and easy to understand.

Wilma Huang, president of Museo Pambata Foundation, Inc., expressed gratitude for the partnership: “We really want Museo Pambata to be a place where learning feels like an adventure. Opening the new and improved Ang Katawan Ko room to the public allows us to reach wider communities and is perfect for mothers committed to ensuring a healthier and better future for their kids. We’re truly grateful for Wyeth Nutrition’s leadership and innovation in making this possible.”

As a pioneer in young child nutrition, for 110 years, Wyeth Nutrition’s legacy is built on meaningful partnerships with parents, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders that encourage lifelong learning. Its deep dedication to nurturing the potential of Batang May Laban®, Gifted Kids, and Ascending Children is reflected in its expertise in providing high-quality, innovative, and science-proven products.

The ceremonial unveiling and ribbon-cutting of the refreshed Ang Katawan Ko Room took place on Nov. 12, 2025, attended by executives from Wyeth Nutrition, Asalus Corp. (Intellicare) and Conception-Carrier Air Conditioning Company, who are among the valued patrons of the exhibit renovation project.

The newly revamped Ang Katawan Ko Room is now open to the public, inviting children and families to experience immersive and educational activities that bring to life the wonders of the human body — making learning fun, interactive, and memorable for every Filipino child.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.