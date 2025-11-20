What if there’s a shoe designed to move with you while treading lightly on the planet?

Ahead of its global debut, Allbirds unveiled its SS26 collection, a glimpse into the brand’s evolving vision for sustainable comfort. The presentation offered an immersive look at how the brand is redefining what travel-ready footwear can be, blending material innovation, minimalist design, and environmental responsibility.

Guided by its ethos of making better things in a better way, Allbirds turned to nature for inspiration. Crafted from responsibly-sourced superfine merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber, the SS26 line highlights natural alternatives that honor the planet without compromising performance.

Mark Chim, Managing Director, Primer International Management Limited, welcomed guests to the event, sharing his excitement about Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, and how the brand continues to inspire a more conscious approach to footwear. Melody Tan, AVP Regional Brand Management, spoke about Allbirds’ philosophy of combining comfort, style, and environmental responsibility, highlighting the brand’s ongoing mission to create footwear that makes a positive impact on both people and the planet.

Allbirds have engineered sustainability into every step. With SweetFoam®, a sugarcane midsole made with the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA, it delivers cushioning that’s both soft underfoot and earth-friendly. Each pair also carries carbon footprint labels, making Allbirds the first fashion brand to transparently display the environmental impact of its entire line. These innovations prove that comfort, performance, and sustainability can coexist seamlessly.

Iconic silhouettes like the Wool Runner, hailed by TIME magazine as “The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes,” carry the brand’s legacy forward, while the Tree Runner brings a lightweight, breathable design optimized for everyday mobility. The Dasher, designed for movement and endurance, demonstrates how Allbirds is expanding beyond casual staples into performance-ready footwear, while remaining true to its minimal, sustainable ethos. Each silhouette balances function with style, refreshed in colorways inspired by nature’s calm optimism.

Designed for all walks of life, SS26 balances functional ease with Allbirds’ signature minimalist aesthetic, refreshed in colorways inspired by nature’s calm optimism. From New Zealand to Manila, the brand continues to reinvent footwear, proving that sustainable comfort is not just a feature, but a philosophy.

Allbirds continues to redefine what everyday shoes can be: sleek, responsibly made, machine washable, and remarkably comfortable for all-day travel wear. It defines what travel-ready comfort can — and should — be. Every design choice — from material sourcing to construction — reflects Allbirds’ commitment to making comfort sustainable, versatile, and forward-looking. With Better Things at its core, the collection shows that innovation and purpose can coexist seamlessly, shaping footwear that is as conscious as it is comfortable.

Find your pair at SM Mall of Asia, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, SM Megamall, and the newly opening Allbirds Ayala Center Cebu on Nov. 27, 2025. You can also shop online at allbirds.com.ph and in select Res|Toe|Run, The Travel Club+, Bratpack, and Recreational Outdoor eXchange (R.O.X.) stores.

