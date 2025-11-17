Paradise Dynasty is globally recognized as “World’s First 8 Flavored Xiao Long Bao,” offering a distinctive, savory and memorable culinary experience flavours signature original, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, crab roe, garlic, szechuan, and korean kimchi.

A casual dining concept that originated from Singapore, it was first brought to the Philippines by the Paradise Group on 2016 and currently has five locations.

Conveniently located in prime business districts, Paradise Dynasty offers authentic Chinese cuisine without compromising on quality and taste.

A must-try Chinese dishes made with fresh ingredients are The Crispy-fried Crystal Prawns tossed with Salted Egg Yolk, Spicy Szechuan Crispy Chicken and Lettuce Roll with Homemade Sesame Sauce, The Black Pepper Beef, Stir-Fried Pork Rib in Honey Sauce, and The La Mian with Braised Pork Belly in Signature Pork Bone Soup.

Visit its branches at Greenbelt 5, 3 rd level, Makati City; Conrad S. Maison 2 nd level, Pasay City; SM Aura Premier 2 nd Level, Taguig City; The Podium 2 nd Level, Ortigas Center; and Robinsons Magnolia, Upper Ground floor, Quezon City.

