The 17th Philippine SME Business Expo: Entrepreneur and Franchise Edition officially gathered its network of media partners and corporate sponsors for a successful Media Launch held at SPACES Century Diamond Tower in Makati City. The event marks the lead-up to the highly anticipated expo happening on Nov. 28-29, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

The launch was spearheaded by PHILSME CEO and Managing Director Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, who thanked the media for amplifying the stories of Filipino entrepreneurs and underscored PHILSME’s continuing role as a platform for connection and growth.

“Every edition of PHILSME represents collaboration in action — from sponsors who innovate, to media who tell the stories, to entrepreneurs who drive our economy forward,” Esguerra-Abrenilla said. “The upcoming expo will highlight how partnerships fuel possibilities for SMEs.”

Joining her in the media panel were the expo’s major sponsors: Diamond Sponsor Toyota Motors Philippines Manager, Renz Patrick Diaz, GCash B2B Commercial Head, Martin Kristopher Limgenco II, and Taho Story Chairman & Co-Founder, Jude Paul Espinas, each sharing their company’s advocacy for empowering Filipino businesses. Diaz discussed Toyota’s mobility solutions built for SMEs, Limgenco emphasized digital finance and financial inclusion, and Espinas discussed Taho Story’s growth as a modernized Filipino brand.

A key point in the press conference was the discussion on how Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can be encouraged to establish businesses in the Philippines through their families, enabling them to come home and still enjoy stable livelihood. Organizers highlighted the Expo’s Franchising Village as an ideal place for OFW families to explore business options that align with their needs and goals.

Attending journalists and industry partners engaged the panel in discussions on this year’s expo highlights, SME competitiveness, and the growing participation of regional and international exhibitors. A short networking session followed.

The 17th PHILSME Business Expo will showcase 130+ exhibitors and 180 brands and business solutions, with over 10,000 attendees expected from across the country and overseas.

Inspiring Business Talks to Feature Leading Entrepreneurs

During the media launch, organizers also announced the first confirmed speakers for the PHILSME Business Talks, including:

Myrna Natividad (Mommy Negosyo) — Mentor to thousands of Filipino entrepreneurs and author of Grow Your Business, Pinoy!

Dr. Francisco “Dean Pax” Lapid — Chairman and CEO of IT-SPAC and AIOS.PH, recognized among the Philippines’ TOP30 LinkedIn Leaders.

Jonathan Yabut — The Apprentice Asia winner and founder of The JY Consultancy & Ventures .

winner and founder of . Boss RDR (Reymond Delos Reyes) — Motivational speaker and online business coach behind the RDR Talks platform.

PHILSME-NakakaLocal Alliance Marks Strategic Push for SME Growth Nationwide

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a milestone partnership between PHILSME and the NakakaLocal project of the PhilStar Media Group, signaling a strengthened alliance for nationwide SME development. The collaboration aligns PHILSME’s mission to grow and connect entrepreneurs with NakakaLocal’s advocacy for Filipino MSMEs — the sector that employs the majority of the Philippine workforce. Present at the media launch were PHILSME’s Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla (CEO and Managing Director), Angie Quadra-Balibay (Media Director), Mailine Upano (Partner Success Manager), and Franchezca Romano (Partner Success Officer), alongside PhilStar Media Group’s Jenalyn Sarte (Marketing Manager) and Trade and Brand Specialists Kayla Rodriguez and Gerielle To.

Registration Open for Entrepreneurs and Professionals

Professionals and entrepreneurs can now register for free tickets to attend the two-day event, featuring business solutions, franchise opportunities, and networking sessions designed to help SMEs thrive.

Organizers also highlighted the PHILSME network community’s monthly virtual meetings, which give entrepreneurs and professionals a platform to regularly expand their networks, learn from peers, and gain practical ideas to boost their businesses.

Visit www.philsme.com/ticket to secure free access.

Walk-ins during the expo will be subject to an entrance fee.

About PHILSME

The Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) is the country’s leading business-to-business event gathering 10,000+ business owners, startup founders, franchise seekers, and professionals dedicated to empowering small and medium enterprises. Now organized by MediaTrix Solutions Inc., the expo connects entrepreneurs with suppliers, partners, and mentors to help them grow, innovate, and succeed in a competitive market.

