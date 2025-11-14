First all-electric Toyota in the country to arrive in December

The All-New bZ4X, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP)’s first-ever Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) under the Toyota brand, is capturing the interest of several customers who have been anticipating the official availability of the vehicle in the country.

According to TMP President Masando Hashimoto, TMP dealers who are set to offer the bZ4X have been receiving inquiries since TMP opened the reservation period last Nov. 7.

“We are encouraged by the positive reception by the public to the news of bZ4X local release,” said Hashimoto. “Understandably, one of the most asked questions is the average range of the EV. While actual consumption and range will vary based on conditions and driving habits, we were able to register 570 km of EV range. This is based on internationally accepted Fuel Consumption Test Protocol under UN Regulations No. 101.”

The Philippines will be getting the Japan-sourced bZ4X.

Currently, TMP has the widest selection of hybrid and battery electric models in the country, with a mix of electrified sedans, MPVs, SUVs, and vans under its Toyota and Lexus brands. Lexus introduced TMP’s first BEV, the Lexus RZ, in 2023.

Through its multi-pathway approach that provides more electrified options based on varied customer needs and readiness, Toyota is committed to enabling customers to be part of its strong carbon neutrality push.

The All-New Toyota bZ4X, an all-wheel drive (AWD) BEV SUV, is powered by a 73.11 kWh Lithium-ion battery with a max output of 343 PS and max torque of 338 Nm.

Those looking to make the fearless step forward toward electrification may already reserve the bZ4X at https://www.toyota.com.ph/reservebz4x. They may also inquire directly at any of the Toyota dealerships offering the bZ4X: Toyota Alabang, Toyota Commonwealth, Toyota Global City, Toyota Mabolo Cebu, Toyota Makati, Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota Mandaue South, Toyota North EDSA, Toyota Pasig, Toyota Quezon Avenue, Toyota San Fernando, and Toyota Santa Rosa.

With the bZ4X, Toyota empowers customers to actively reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on style and comfort. By choosing a Toyota, they enjoy worry-free vehicle ownership so they can focus on the drive.

For more information on the bZ4X, customers may visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/bz4x.

For the latest updates on Toyota products, services, dealer operations, announcements and events, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and Toyota PH on Viber.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.