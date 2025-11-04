NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — LANDBANK continues to make agricultural financing more accessible with the integration of online applications under the AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program, allowing farmers to conveniently apply for loans anytime and anywhere, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to simplify access to affordable credit.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. led the launch on Oct. 30, 2025 at the Cadiz City Arena, attended by more than 1,700 farmers from Cadiz and neighboring towns.

They were joined by Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) President Atty. Jovy C. Bernabe, Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) Deputy Executive Director Ma. Cristina G. Lopez, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador G. Escalante, Jr. and Vice-Mayor John Vincent I. Escalante, EB Magalona Mayor Matthew Louis Malacon, Sagay City Mayor Leo Rafael M. Cueva, Silay City Mayor Joedith C. Gallego, and Valladolid Mayor Ricardo P. Presbitero, Jr.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pakikipagtulungan sa LANDBANK at iba pa nating katuwang, titiyakin natin na ang benepisyo ng AGRISENSO Plus ay makarating sa lahat ng magsasaka at mangingisda, saan mang sulok ng bansa,” said DA Sec. Laurel.

In 2024, Mayor Escalante shared his vision of transforming Cadiz and its neighboring towns into a primary agricultural hub in Negros Occidental, with the AGRISENSO Plus Program expected to play a vital role in realizing this vision by improving farmers’ access to affordable financing and agribusiness support.

“LANDBANK has seen how our farmers continue to face so many challenges — from the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, to the impact of climate change, unstable farmgate prices, and market access. This is why we designed AGRISENSO Plus to provide holistic and practical solutions to the challenges faced by our farmers and fisherfolk,” LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz emphasized.

Inclusive and holistic agri financing

The Program, developed in partnership with the DA, ACPC, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and private sector partners, is a value chain-based financing initiative that provides holistic support to agricultural stakeholders, with simplified documentary requirements, free life and credit life insurance, and expanded access to technical and market support to help boost productivity and profitability.

It offers a lowered fixed interest rate of only 3.0% per annum — down from 4.0% — for small farmers, fishers, and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), with competitive rates for their associations, cooperatives, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), large enterprises, anchor firms, and agriculture graduates.

Complementing the Lending Program is the LANDBANK ASCEND (Agri-Fishery Support through Capability Enhancement for Nationwide Development), a capacity-building initiative that equips farmers and fishers with training in digital financial literacy, sustainable agriculture, and enterprise development.

As of August 2025, LANDBANK has released P1.78 billion in loans under the AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program, supporting over 12,000 borrowers nationwide. The Negros Occidental rollout follows successful launches in Pampanga, Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Bukidnon, Iloilo, and Palawan.

Expanding digital convenience for farmers and MSMEs

Further advancing its digitalization efforts, LANDBANK successfully piloted the first provincial rollout of its Person-to-Merchant (P2M) QR payment facility in Negros Occidental.

The P2M facility delivers a two-fold benefit for both consumers and LANDBANK-accredited merchants. It is an interoperable payment channel that allows consumers to avail of free transfer fees for purchases worth P500 and below when paying via QRPh-P2M using the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App (MBA), other banking apps, or digital wallets. Meanwhile, participating merchants benefit from waived merchant fees for every transaction.

This digital innovation further empowers farmers and MSMEs by offering a faster, more convenient, and secure way to receive payments, while reducing their reliance on cash transactions and promoting wider digital adoption across agricultural communities. Business owners can enroll their existing LANDBANK accounts, with P2M activation completed within just 24 to 48 hours.

Enhanced reach in Negros Occidental with new one-stop hub

LANDBANK also strengthened its presence in Southern Negros with the opening of the Negros Occidental South Corporate Center in Kabankalan City, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to accessible and inclusive financial services.

The new facility will serve as a one-stop hub for farmers, fishers, cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local government units (LGUs), and private depositors from the cities of Kabankalan, Sipalay, and Himamaylan, and the municipalities of Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, Hinoba-an, Hinigaran, and Binalbagan.

LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz and Negros Occidental 6th District Rep. Mercedes K. Alvarez led the inauguration ceremony on Oct. 29, 2025, joined by Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie M. Miranda and Vice-Mayor Divina Gracia S. Miranda, Candoni Mayor Ray R. Ruiz, Sipalay City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares, other local partners, and LANDBANK senior officials.

“Today’s inauguration of the LANDBANK Negros Occidental South Corporate Center reaffirms our deep commitment to stand with Kabankalan and the entire Negros Occidental. This new facility strengthens our presence in Southern Negros — so that together, we can continue providing every Negrense with better, more efficient, and more inclusive financial services,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

Located along Justice JY Perez Highway, the center houses the upgraded LANDBANK Kabankalan Branch — the first “phygital” branch in Negros Occidental, with modern facilities and ample space that offers a comfortable environment for clients and staff.

It combines physical and digital banking, featuring LEA (LANDBANK Easy Access) for paperless queuing, the LANDBANK Digital Online Banking System (DOBS) for faster account opening, four ATMs, a cash deposit machine, and meeting pods for client consultations.

The second floor hosts the LANDBANK Negros Occidental South Lending Center, offering easier access to loans and credit assistance, eliminating the need to travel to Bacolod City. Other LANDBANK units such as the Loan Operations Field Unit (LOFU), Field Support Services Center (FSSC), and Field Legal Services (FLS) are also housed in the building to provide integrated services.

LANDBANK currently operates 16 branches, two lending centers, 76 ATMs, four CDMs, and 51 LANDBANKasama partners in Negros Occidental, plus 80 ATMs in 7-Eleven stores where customers can withdraw cash free of charge.

