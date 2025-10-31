Golden Haven Pet Crematorium took part in the World Pet Expo 2025, held from Sept. 25 to 28 at the World Trade Center, Manila, offering furparents an intimate look into how beloved pets are memorialized with dignity and care.

At the exhibit, Golden Haven shared its heartfelt and detailed memorial process — from a gentle bath and grooming before pet viewing, to allowing furparents one final, peaceful moment with their companions before cremation. Visitors also saw the meaningful keepsakes each family receives after the process: a fur sample, tooth sample, pawprint, certificate of cremation, and an urn box complete with a picture frame.

The booth also presented options for personalized memorial upgrades such as pendants, metal urns, ceramic urns, and other custom memorabilia, allowing furparents to choose tributes that reflect their pet’s unique personality and place in the family.

Now in its second year of operation, Golden Haven Pet Crematorium has helped countless families find comfort and closure in saying goodbye to their pets with compassion and respect.

“Our work goes beyond service. It’s about honoring unconditional love,” said Analyn Anero, Golden Haven Pet Crematorium Operations Head. “Every day, we witness how deeply furparents love their pets, and it’s a privilege to provide a space and process that brings peace and remembrance. Over time, we’ve built not just a service, but a community rooted in empathy.”

Through its participation in the World Pet Expo, Golden Haven reaffirmed its mission to redefine pet memorial care in the Philippines — blending professionalism, compassion, and respect in every step of the journey from love to legacy.

Explore the products and services that Golden Haven Pet Crematorium offers today. Call or message 0999-886-4176 / 0920-967-5069 or visit their website at www.goldenhaven.com.ph.

