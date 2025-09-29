Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the Philippines, responsible for nearly 19% of total deaths in 2024, with about 13 Filipinos dying every hour from conditions like ischaemic heart disease and stroke. While common risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, poor diet, and chronic stress are largely preventable, emotional stress also plays a significant role in heart health. Research shows that creative activities like painting or drawing can help reduce cortisol levels, alleviate stress, and improve mood, offering a simple yet effective way to support both mental and cardiovascular well-being.

Recognizing the need to care for both heart and mind, Watsons Philippines brought together health and creativity in a unique initiative that reminded Filipinos to care for their hearts, not just physically, but emotionally as well. Held on Sept. 18 at drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia, the #heARTworks event offered an exclusive oil pastel workshop led by master artist Noli Española. At the same time, free heart health checks, blood pressure and glucose monitoring, were made available at Watsons MOA 7 store, empowering more customers to take proactive steps toward total wellness.

“We want people to see that wellness goes beyond prescriptions. Through #heARTworks, we are making health checkups more accessible and more meaningful. We’re creating a space where care and creativity meet, a place where people can pause, reflect, and recommit to themselves,’’ said Joweeh B. Liao, Director of Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development of Watsons Philippines.

The event was designed to transform heart health into something more personal and expressive. By inviting Watsons Club members and guests to paint what taking care of their heart means to them, Watsons encouraged a deeper sense of self-awareness, making everyday choices that support both physical and emotional health. Some created pieces inspired by recovery and resilience, others created a piece symbolizing their lifelong battle, and some visualized the emotional toll of living with a heart condition. Each artwork became a reflection not just of creativity, but of commitment to heart care.

#heARTworks is part of a broader campaign by Watsons Philippines to educate customers on the importance of heart health and inspire them to take charge of their well-being. This initiative is just one of the ways Watsons brings its brand promise to life, helping customers Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great. From offering free health services to creating spaces where our customers can feel supported, seen, and even a little more creative. Watsons continues to champion holistic, accessible care.

“Today shows us that when we care for our health and nurture our creativity, we not only feel better inside, but we also share that light with the people around us. This is what it truly means to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great,” said Sharon Decapia, Senior AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

Also present at the #heARTWorks event were members of Heart Warriors Philippines, Inc., a community that supports individuals living with heart conditions and their families. As part of the program, the group handed a certificate of appreciation to Watsons Philippines, recognizing the company’s meaningful initiative in raising awareness on heart health and creating safe spaces for both education and expression. Their presence underscored the importance of collective efforts between communities and institutions in championing better heart care for all.

This advocacy for heart health is also made stronger through the support of Watsons’ trusted partners and suppliers. Leading brands such as Omron, Accu-chek, and Torrent Pharma provide customers with reliable health devices that empower them to monitor and manage their wellness every day. Alongside these innovations, Watsons Generics ensures that Filipinos have access to high-quality, affordable, and FDA-approved medicines, bridging the gap in heart care and making wellness more inclusive. As a special offer, both members and non-members can enjoy a Buy 30, Get 30% Off deal on key heart health essentials: Watsons Generics Omega 3-1400, COQ10, and Garlic Oil 1500mg, making proactive care more affordable and accessible. Together, these partnerships reflect Watsons’ unwavering commitment to bring better health within everyone’s reach.

Start your heart health journey today with Watsons. Whether you need vitamins and supplements, medical devices, personal care products, or other heart care essentials, Watsons offers a wide range of products to support your heart, health, and wellness goals. Download the Watsons App via App Store or Google Play, become a Watsons Club member, and stay updated on more health and wellness activities like #heARTworks. Your heart deserves it.

About Watsons Philippines

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer. Today, the company operates in over 16,900 stores across 12 retail brands in 30 markets, employing 130,000 people globally.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM, the Philippines’ leading shopping mall developer. The partners brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas) and have since seen rapid growth. Today, Watsons operates more than 1,165 stores in the Philippines (as of January 2025).

Watsons strives to ensure that its customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world, and also carries its own competitively priced, high-quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

