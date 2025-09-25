As it expands its footprint in the real world, leading supermarket chain Puregold Price Club, Inc. is also making waves in the metaverse, engaging new customers in a fun and rewarding way through its very own game on Roblox.

The Roblox game “Puregold World” is a colorful virtual city where a whole new generation of customers get to take on challenges and win various prizes. It’s an innovative form of retail engagement that’s sure to click with the digital-first audience.

“Puregold values spaces where young Filipinos spend their time and spark their imagination. This was why we brought the brand to Roblox. It’s a revolutionary way for us to make grocery educational and fun,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.

Launched in June 2023, Puregold World now has over 1,000 active monthly users, with session times at an average of eight minutes each as of this year, a 17.65% increase from last year.

It has received overwhelmingly positive response from players, getting an all-time player rating of 97%. Its Roblox page has exceeded over 73,000 visits.

In the virtual city, players can customize their character, socialize with other players, and enjoy in various activities. They can also engage in various branded mini-games and competitions, connecting customers to beloved consumer brands in a new way, and vice versa.

“In Puregold World, we are also able to create unique and interactive ways for brands to connect with new demographics, a unique shift from traditional forms of advertising. Customers and gamers, meanwhile, get a chance to earn rewards, making the whole experience a win-win,” said Mr. Co.

The virtual city has evolved over the last three years, with Puregold constantly enhancing the platform’s look, upgrading its playability, and refreshing its features and content to attract and keep players.

Integrating its digital and real-world customer touchpoints, Puregold also offers Roblox hubs at select branches, giving children, their parents and the young at heart a chance to experience Puregold World in person and win prizes.

By gamifying the shopping experience, Puregold is placing itself a step ahead on the future of retail: digital, rewarding, and fun.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

