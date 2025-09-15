Now on its 19th year, Padday na Lima Regional Trade Fair is back on the Metro! This yearly showcase of Cagayan Valley’s best of the best will be held on Sept. 19-25 at the Upper Ground Floor, Carousel Court and East Hall, Festival Mall Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Visitors to the trade fair can expect a wide, dazzling array of products, showing the finest tradition culture and creativity at the heart of the metropolis.

More than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya will showcase their products from fresh fruits and vegetables to processed foods, aquatic and fishery products, native delicacies (kakanin), rice and corn-based goods, plants, furniture, and furnishings, and innovative new products.

Aside from promoting products, the trade fair will also offer unique opportunities and experiences highlighting tourism and investment opportunities in the region. Featuring the Provincial Pavilions of Batanes and Isabela, mall-goers can explore the one-of-a-kind culture of Batanes, and the abundance of agricultural products of Isabela. Buyers from Manila can also look forward to a special pavilion by the City of Ilagan, showcasing the heart and pride of Isabela’s capital city.

Padday na Lima will bring fresh energy this year with their festival passport where buyers can collect stamps after every purchase or booth interaction to unlock access to games, activities, and a chance to win exciting prizes. Fun activities will also include food and wine tasting, a captivating fashion show, and a creative crafts demonstration.

But the fun won’t stop at the fair! Buyers from the Metro can now easily get their hands on the finest products of Cagayan Valley with just a few clicks through PaddayNaLima.ph. In partnership with Shopee and Mayani.ph, these sought-after good are now made accessible to the buyers more than ever!

Padday na Lima, an Ybanag vernacular for “made by hands”, is the region’s biggest fair and a platform to promote the exquisite products of Region 2. It has been the seeding ground for growth and progress, helping Region 2’s MSMEs to reach their full potential for economic and social development through business matching activities and interactive collaborations with private and public sectors.

This September, feast your eyes on the wonderful abundance from Cagayan Valley’s unique heritage and traditions at the Padday na Lima Regional Trade Fair. Join us and immerse yourself with all the wonderful things in store; Padday na Lima is waiting for you!

See you there!

