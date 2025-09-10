work.able GBF Center 1 was awarded Best Co-working Space at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Located in the vibrant Bridgetowne Destination Estate which straddles Pasig and Quezon City, work.able GBF Center 1 is the first premium center of work.able, Robinsons Offices’ flexible office space brand. The prestigious honor underscores work.able’s role in redefining the co-working landscape in the country.

“This award is not just about design or amenities–it celebrates a space that is deeply human-centered, one that balances productivity, creativity, and cultural identity,” said Elton John Peralta, work.able Head of Special Projects.

work.able stands out in the Philippine flexible office space sector — it’s more than just a workspace, it’s an environment where individuals and companies can dream, create, connect, collaborate and grow.

Since launching in 2019, work.able has expanded to 2,500 seats across 13 centers in key business hubs throughout Metro Manila, including Ortigas Center, Makati, and Bridgetowne.

Peralta said, “One of the unique selling points of any work.able center is the heart. Beyond desks and meeting rooms, work.able creates places that care for people, honoring both the work they do and the lives they live.”

work.able centers are designed with empathy, ensuring that the space adapts to the diverse needs of professionals, teams, and communities.

The different elements and details celebrate not just Filipino culture but also Filipino values. It’s a living expression of culture and identity, with local artistry, language, tradition, and sustainability woven into the design.

GBF Center 1’s interiors are inspired by the “bahay na bato” — a symbol of warmth, resilience, and timelessness, qualities that Filipinos hold dear, reinterpreted for the needs of today’s workforce. Vigan tiles on the floor, reminiscent of Calle Crisologo, are a nod to the country’s rich history.

GBF Center 1 has approximately 400 seats spread across 15 private offices, with plenty of space to accommodate both individuals and growing teams. There’s a townhall space big enough for 250 people, co-working areas, and a dedicated focus group discussion (FGD) room for qualitative research to gather in-depth opinions, attitude, and experience from a small group of people on a specific topic, an amenity that caters to the growing research consulting industry.

Balance fuels productivity — and at work.able, rest is just as important as work. “Pahinga” is sacred and, to honor this, there are comfortable sleeping pods for those who need a breather.

“Bambikes”, bicycles handcrafted from bamboo, epitomize Filipino ingenuity, sustainability, and workplace wellness.

“Padayon” in a glowing neon sign, reminds everyone to “keep going” in Hiligaynon — a beacon of encouragement during long days at work.

In the lift lobby, there’s a chess and sungka table — a reminder to everyone that play and connection are as vital as work.

More than an office, work.able GBF Center 1 reflects what it means to be Filipino: resilient, community driven, and forward-looking. It honors the Filipino way of working: hardworking yet warm, innovative yet grounded in tradition, ambitious yet anchored in community.

The recognition from PropertyGuru affirms that co-working can be both world-class and deeply local, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

As work.able continues to expand, each center will continue to embody this same commitment to culture, care, and community.

Peralta said, “It’s that human element, that human touch that sets us apart. At work.able, there’s always someone who will take care of you. You’re supported by the RLC ecosystem.”

work.able upholds its simple yet profound philosophy at GBF Center 1 and all its other centers: when you work at work.able, work.able works for you.

Because in every work.able, the goal is not just to provide a space to work but a space where innovation thrives and dreams take flight.

