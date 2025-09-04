Pioneer Insurance and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) have joined forces to reaffirm their shared commitment to providing reliable and accessible insurance solutions for Filipino motorists.

“Pioneer believes that collaborating with Toyota, the respected and recognized leader in mobility and service, will meaningfully support our common goal of supporting the economic growth of the Philippines. For our part, we aim to provide Toyota owners with the protection they need and the service they deserve,” said Atty. Betty Medialdea, president and CEO of Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corp.

“We’re truly honored to partner with a global brand! We aim to do our best to support Toyota’s growth and assist our mutual clients and the transport industry,” Ms. Medialdea added.

Through this strategic partnership, TMP has expanded its Toyota Insure Program, where customers can now choose Pioneer to secure their vehicles.

“This move delivers customer satisfaction and creates a unique experience that sets Toyota apart,” said Masando Hashimoto, TMP president.

With over 70 years of serving Filipinos, Pioneer Insurance remains at the forefront of the non-life insurance industry, continuously leading with purpose and a passion to serve.

Its partnership with Toyota underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. By combining Toyota’s nationwide reach with Pioneer’s accessible and comprehensive insurance solutions, more vehicle owners can enjoy the protection and peace of mind they deserve.

Go ahead, get your car from any Toyota dealership and insure it with Pioneer Insurance.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.