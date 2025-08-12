The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through its investment banking arm BPI Capital Corp. (BPI Capital), further strengthens its position as an institutional banking leader with recent industry accolades that highlight its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and delivering transformative financial solutions.

The Bank bagged the following industry awards for its leadership and expertise in executing several landmark and high-profile transactions:

1. Asian Banking & Finance Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Mergers and Acquisition Deal of the Year for I Square Capital’s successful acquisition of Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corporation

Blue Bond of the Year for Maynilad’s PHP15-billion blue bond issuance

Sustainability-Linked Bond of the Year for Ayala Land’s sustainability-linked bonds

2. Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards

Philippine Domestic ESG Program of the Year for BanKo’s Agri-NegosyoKo Loan Program

3. Alpha Southeast Asia’s 19th Best Financial Institution Awards

Best Equity House in the Philippines

4. FinanceAsia Awards

Best Investment Bank in the Philippines

Best ECM House in the Philippines

“These recognitions inspire us to continue our thrust to always deliver innovative structures and execute landmark capital markets transactions for our clients in any given market environment,” said Lester Ong, president of BPI Capital.

BPI Capital also played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable finance in the country. In 2024, it led five of the seven sustainable public issuances, including notable deals such as Maynilad’s Blue Bonds, ALI’s Sustainability-Linked Bonds, and ACEN’s Sustainability-Linked Loan, emphasizing its position at the forefront of green and sustainable finance.

On the advisory front, the investment house posted a 67% year-on-year increase in deal count and secured 10 mandated advisory engagements, reflecting both growth and strong market confidence in its capabilities.

Moreover, it successfully executed numerous award-winning deals across equity, debt, and M&A transactions, further setting new benchmarks for excellence in Philippine investment banking.

“While the path to growth has become more complex and uncertain, our commitment to serving our clients and the country remains stronger than ever. By delivering expert financial advice and world-class deal execution, we are well-positioned to navigate evolving market conditions and turn challenges into opportunities,” added Mr. Ong.

As of June 2025, BPI Capital has served as lead arranger or bookrunner in over Php102 billion worth of capital markets transactions, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in achieving national progress.

