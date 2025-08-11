Filinvest City prepares for the next urban boom

Some property markets across Metro Manila are seeing slower activity due to a high condominium build-up, but the southern district is moving in the opposite direction.

Data from Colliers, a globally recognized leader in commercial real estate services, and Leechiu Property Consultants, one of the Philippines’ most prominent real estate advisory firms, show that the southern district remains one of the more active real estate markets in the capital. Alabang, in particular, continues to be stable and attractive — driven by renewed business activity, ongoing infrastructure expansion, and strong demand from both investors and end users.

Filinvest City is not just part of Alabang’s growth — it is the main catalyst driving it forward. This 244-hectare township has transformed the southern district into a thriving hub for business, living, and leisure. With its walkable masterplan, abundant green spaces, and strategic location, Filinvest City leads the shift toward integrated, future-ready urban living in the Metro South. Its growing residential and commercial footprint continues to attract individuals and businesses seeking a well-connected, opportunity-rich environment.

“Filinvest City was designed with intention — to foster an environment where businesses thrive, innovation grows, and people live well. We believe a great city is not simply a backdrop to success, but a catalyst for it,” says Josephine T. Gotianun-Yap, vice-chairperson of Filinvest Development Corp.

A Major Business Move that Signals Growth

One of the biggest drivers of investor confidence today is the announcement that PLDT Inc. plans to relocate its headquarters to Filinvest City. The five-hectare tech campus in Southgate District is expected to bring in thousands of employees, daily visitors, and support services — giving the area new vitality and economic pull.

This decision underscores a growing shift: major companies are moving away from traditional city centers to well-planned, less congested locations. Filinvest City offers what many others can’t — breathing space, reliable infrastructure, and integrated urban living.

Beyond PLDT, the area is seeing increased interest from other firms looking to relocate operations closer to growth centers without the congestion often seen elsewhere. Offices in Filinvest City already house a strong mix of local and multinational companies, including global professional services firm Accenture, U.S.-based BPO company Pinnacle Technologies, and Insular Life, one of the country’s largest life insurance providers. The presence of these companies reflects the district’s growing reputation as a strategic location for business — offering reliable infrastructure, proximity to key southern markets, and a high-quality urban environment.

At the corner of Corporate and Parkway Avenues stands the 32-story Parkway Corporate Center, a premium office tower developed by Filinvest Alabang, Inc. Designed with smart and sustainable features, it offers fiber-optic connectivity, energy-efficient systems, and modern interiors. The building is ideal for small to medium-sized enterprises, as well as established firms seeking a strategic location in the Metro South.

Parkway Corporate Center is one of several key developments within the Spectrum District — the economic core of Filinvest City. Bounded by Corporate, Commerce, and Filinvest Avenues, the district is home to high-rise office towers, upscale hotels, and mixed-use developments. It hosts the headquarters of multinational corporations, financial institutions, and major Philippine firms — cementing its role as a central business hub in the Metro South.

Meanwhile, Northgate Cyberzone stands out as a premier BPO and IT park in the southern Metro Manila area. Spanning 18.7 hectares, this PEZA-registered IT campus offers a modern, campus-style environment tailored for a diverse range of tech-enabled services and business process outsourcing operations.

With further developments planned and demand coming from multiple sectors, Filinvest City is expected to expand its commercial footprint — drawn by connectivity, sustainability, and access to a diverse talent pool. And where businesses go, new residential demand follows.

“Alabang is entering a strong period for residential investment,” says Daphne Sanchez, senior vice-president for residential and estates at Filinvest. “With the tech campus, sports hub, and new transportation infrastructure, we are seeing a convergence of factors that will push land values and drive strong turnover. This is the kind of momentum that investors look for.”

A Lifestyle That Works for You

While the PLDT planned relocation drives commercial and institutional investor interest, individual homebuyers also have a stake in Alabang’s growth. Families, young professionals, and relocating workers are looking at Filinvest City as both a place to invest in residential properties and a place to live.

Filinvest City features a diverse portfolio of properties designed to meet various income levels and lifestyles. The Crib caters to young professionals looking for affordable co-living units within walking distance of gyms, cafés, and offices. Studio N and Studio City attract mid-income buyers who prioritize accessibility and value, while Filigree’s upscale residences appeal to long-term owners and leasing investors.

Beyond the homes, daily life is seamless. Nearby are top institutions like Far Eastern University Alabang and Asian Hospital, along with supermarkets, parks, and wellness centers.

For active lifestyles, Filinvest City already offers a variety of fitness and wellness options. In the near future, even more experiences await with the upcoming Filinvest City sports hub, which will house The Bhive bouldering gym and an Olympic-grade gymnastics facility — set to bring world-class training and recreation closer to home.

On weekends, residents can unwind at The Palms Country Club, or enjoy the diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings at Westgate and Festival Mall — all within easy reach.

A Community That Grows With You

Filinvest City’s edge lies not just in its location but in how it’s managed. Unlike most business districts managed by multiple agencies, Filinvest City operates under a single, dedicated estate management team. This allows for consistent urban planning, efficient operations, and a thoughtful approach to community design — factors that directly support property value and quality of life for residents.

The township follows ecological urban design principles that respond to real-time needs. From well-maintained open spaces and efficient traffic systems to upgraded waste management, every detail is designed to support a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable environment.

This commitment to sustainability is reflected in its rare distinction as the only township in the country to earn both LEED Gold and BERDE certifications. For homeowners and investors, this means living in a district built with energy-efficient systems, reliable drainage infrastructure, and generous green spaces — features that don’t just enhance comfort, but also long-term property resilience.

Utilities are also future-proofed. A centralized water system ensures uninterrupted service across the estate, while wastewater recycling keeps green areas lush even during dry seasons — minimizing water waste and lowering maintenance costs.

Getting around is equally seamless. The 360 Eco-Loop, the country’s first fully electric public transport system, connects key destinations across the city through 28 convenient stops. Residents also enjoy quick access to Skyway and SLEX, cutting travel time to central Metro Manila or the industrial hubs of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

And with the North-South Commuter Railway’s Alabang Station set to open in phases starting 2025, Filinvest City’s regional connectivity will only grow stronger — adding even more upside for future homeowners and investors alike.

With land values rising and business growth accelerating, Filinvest City presents a rare residential opportunity. Whether you’re a young professional investing in your first condo, a family seeking long-term convenience, or a buyer looking to lease to incoming workers — now is the time to take advantage of Alabang’s transformation.

In Filinvest City, smart investment meets real quality of life. It’s not just a place to live — you’re investing in a city designed for long-term value and everyday living.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

