ARTHALAND, the country’s only real estate developer with a 100% certified sustainable portfolio, recently concluded the third run of its Masterclass, an intensive six-week program designed to equip architecture students with the skills to integrate sustainability into their projects and future practice. By bridging theory and real-world application, the program equips participants with the skills and mindset to deliver measurable, performance-based, and sustainability-focused designs.

Bridging Education and Industry

Launched in 2023 with five students from National University Manila (NU), the program has since grown to include three additional academic institutions: Far Eastern University Manila (FEU), Technological Institute of the Philippines QC (TIP), and Adamson University (ADU). This year, 15 students participated, bringing the total to 30 students over the three-year period. The program demonstrates how industry initiatives can complement higher education efforts to develop future-ready professionals in sustainable architecture and design.

The Arthaland Masterclass has grown deliberately, focusing on meaningful engagement and practical industry exposure rather than rapid expansion. The Masterclass is grounded in sustainability principles across building design, construction, and operations, guided by international standards such as LEED, BERDE, EDGE, and WELL standards. Lessons are designed to align with climate realities and market expectations, ensuring that participants are not only academically prepared but also attuned to the skills increasingly sought in the green building industry.

The program culminates in a capstone project where participants reimagine developments through a sustainability lens, supported by mentorship from the company’s sustainability experts. This hands-on approach provides participants with experience that connects classroom learning to the demands of professional practice.

Supporting Academic and Career Pathways

To further prepare participants for a future in green building, Arthaland awards two types of scholarships: one covering a student’s final year of college and another funding a professional EDGE credential. A total of 15 scholarships have been granted since the program began. Notably, 63% of this year’s cohort are women, reflecting the program’s deliberate effort to foster inclusive growth and ensure that the future of sustainable architecture represents diverse voices and perspectives.

“The Arthaland Masterclass was a turning point for me. As a fresh graduate, it bridged the gap between what I learned in school and what sustainability means in practice. It shaped my decision to pursue a career in green building and gave me the confidence to step into the profession with purpose,” said Andrea Nicole Ramos, a former Masterclass scholar who now practices as a green building professional.

Scaling with Purpose, Deepening Its Impact

Now in its third year, the Masterclass has become a model for how industry can collaborate with academia to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. By opening its doors and sharing its expertise, Arthaland is helping prepare a generation of architects who are not only knowledgeable but also equipped with the practical experience, values, and vision to thrive in a sustainable and evolving industry.

From a single-university pilot to a multi-institutional program, the Arthaland Masterclass continues to scale with purpose, broadening its reach, deepening its impact, and paving pathways for the country’s next generation of green building professionals.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.