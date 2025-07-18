At the tail end of January this year, the premier strength and conditioning gym in the country Kinetix Lab unveiled the Fit & Fierce Body Composition Challenge. It’s a competition among female coached members from different branches of Kinetix Lab to see who can achieve specific improvements in their body over a two-month period.

There were two categories: The Fat Loss Category, which was focused on reducing body fat and The Muscle Mass Category, which was focused on gaining muscle mass. By March 29, 2025, the winners were announced at the Squats for a Cause event held at Kinetix Lab One Ayala.

Kinetix Lab One Ayala member Jainee Micaela M. Turla trains four times a week. “I had my personal goals that I wanted to achieve when I turn 30 this year,” says Jainee, who won the Muscle Mass Category of the challenge. Her reason for joining was a combination of her being able to push herself closer to her goal plus winning the free trip to Iloilo and staycation at The Vermillion Hotel. For Jainee, winning was merely a significant bonus, as she already felt like a winner after witnessing the outcomes of her dedicated training. Grateful for the help of her Kinetix Lab coach Yan Vitangcol, she said that Coach Yan definitely did most of the “heavy lifting” in getting her to win. “All I had to do was show up and do what he told me to do. And true enough, just trusting my coach was the answer,” Jainee said. “In the different aspects of her fitness journey — training, diet, recovery, mental preparation, and mindset, Jainee knew what she needed to do to get the results she wanted,” says Jainee’s Kinetix Lab One Ayala coach Yan Vitangcol. Coach Yan notes that she is an exceptionally obedient client who takes the initiative to inquire about ways to enhance her training. Coach Yan believes that Jainee’s mindset of choosing to be “consistently good” over the pressure to be perfect has worked in her favor for sustainability.

Anapet Miclat-Arnaldo aims to return to her body as it was before her second baby. “My child is turning 5 this year so this has been a goal that’s been long overdue,” she says. She won in the Fat Loss Category of the challenge, thanks to her commitment to training four times a week at Kinetix Lab at The Podium. She has been with Kinetix Lab for a year now and has received training from Coach Khaim Apostol, Jr. At the time of the challenge announcement, she also registered for a weightlifting competition. “It tied in nicely with my goal of going down to the 63kg weight class. That meant I was going down 3 weight classes in 3 months all while also getting stronger with my lifts,” Anapet said. The timing was truly impeccable. She expresses her deep gratitude to her coach Khaim, who has consistently held her accountable in her training. “His push was exactly what I needed to keep my eyes on the prize (pun intended haha!),” Anapet said. She also expresses thanks to Ms. Yna Mercado, Kinetix Lab’s in-house dietician, who not only created a personalized plan for her but also served as one of her strongest supporters in her journey to achieve her goal. “The main contributions to Ana winning the Fit & Fierce challenge are her own motivations to lose weight, her competitive nature, and the guidance of our nutritionist,” humbly mentioned by Coach Khaim. He also encourages others to participate in events such as the Fit & Fierce Body Composition Challenge to find how committed they can be to becoming fitter and fiercer in life.

The Fit & Fierce Body Composition Challenge welcomed all female coached members from every branch of Kinetix Lab — U.P. Town Center, The Podium, and One Ayala. The winners (and their coaches) were awarded an all-expense-paid trip to Iloilo for two, enjoying a stay of three nights and four days at The Vermillion Hotel, along with goodies from sponsors Wheyl Nutrition Co., Enimal Lifestyle Brand and Apparel, and Strong Stuff Lifting Gears and Equipment.

