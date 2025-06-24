Updated store look; new menu items meant to delight customers

Well-loved Chinese heritage restaurant Lido Cocina Tsina, home of Chinese-style Asado, is steadily rolling out a refreshed look and feel to their dining outlets together with a new brand identity. This is part of the 89-year-old restaurant chain’s push to stay current without losing touch of its storied roots, dating back to 1936 on T. Alonzo in Binondo.

First to enjoy this all-new Lido look is their Molino, Bacoor, Cavite, branch that went on soft opening last May, 2025.

“We’re incredibly proud to unveil Lido’s brand refresh — a thoughtful evolution that honors our heritage while embracing a modern dining experience,” says Annie Wong, President of Lido Cocina Tsina. “For over 80 years, we’ve remained committed to delighting our customers, and this next chapter builds on that legacy. From our updated interiors that evoke warmth and comfort to a revitalized brand identity, we’re confident both loyal patrons and first-time guests will feel the same heartwarming Lido hospitality — now in a more contemporary setting.”

This was proudly celebrated through the recent grand opening of the Lido Bacoor branch, where the ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by distinguished guests and partners. In attendance were Bacoor Councilor Rey Fabian, Councilor-Elect Jefferson Lao, Honorable DILG Assistant Secretary Florencio Bernabe, and Lido Cocina Tsina Owners Annie Wong and Mark Wu, along with Architect Peter Ong. Set against a backdrop of festive Chinese lion dances and vibrant balloon arches, the event marked a significant milestone in Lido’s evolution while honoring its rich cultural heritage.

Updated look and feel

Lido’s newly opened Bacoor branch debuts the brand’s refreshed look — featuring cozy, minimalist interiors with warm tones and natural textures that create a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The new logo, with its clean lines and stylized pagoda icon, reflects Lido’s rich heritage and its modern evolution in Chinese dining.

New delightful dishes

Alongside these exciting changes are new menu offerings.

While all-time “Lido Legends” — dishes that feel like home — such as their Pugon Roasted Asado, Chami, Drunken Lechon Macau, and Shrimp Foo-Yong are always available to delight loyal patrons, new dishes have been added to further captivate lovers of Chinese cuisine.

“At the heart of Lido is our delicious, thoughtfully prepared dishes that people have really come to love,” Annie Wong further says. “Now, we’re excited and proud to introduce our new product offerings whose development I personally supervised.”

Among these include Roasted Asado in Plum Glaze, Beef Brisket Curry, French Beans in XO, Radish Cake in XO, Hot Shrimp Salad and Cantonese-Style Crispy Noodles — all of which are sure to whet the appetite of foodies. Add to that, all are MSG-free!

With all the ongoing developments happening at Lido Cocina Tsina, longtime customers and new faces — families, officemates, and barkadas — will surely enjoy what Lido has in store.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.