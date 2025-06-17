As online scams continue to spread through messaging apps and social media, dads — often seen as the protectors of the household — are stepping up to defend their families where it matters most.

“Scams today are more deceptive than ever. They can show up as job offers, fake delivery messages, or even screenshots shared in group chats,” said Mel Migriño, country head and general manager of Gogolook Philippines. “With Whoscall Content Checker, we’re giving fathers a fast and reliable way to check if a message is real or potentially harmful.”

Whoscall Content Checker is a feature within the Check core function within the Whoscall app — a global anti-scam application — designed to help users detect suspicious messages and misinformation.

It allows users to paste suspicious text or Uniform Resource Locator (URL) and upload a suspicious screenshot, then instantly scans it for red flags.

Powered by advanced AI and a trusted scam database, the tool can identify phishing attempts, fake promos, and misleading news links that often circulate in family or community chats.

“For many fathers, digital protection is now part of everyday parenting. It’s no longer just about locking doors or setting house rules. It’s also about staying vigilant online and guiding the family through content that may not be what it seems,” Ms. Migriño said.

“Whoscall Content Checker gives Filipino dads the confidence to step in, ask the right questions, and make smarter choices for their families. As scams continue to evolve, tools like this provide an extra layer of protection that’s both timely and essential,” Ms. Migriño added.

June is a celebration attributed to our fathers, Gogolook highlights the evolving role of dads — not just as providers and protectors in the traditional sense, but as frontliners in the digital age.

With simple, accessible tools like Whoscall Content Checker, every dad has the power to help build a safer online world for those they love most.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

