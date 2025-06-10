SM Supermalls’ “SM 100 Days of Joy” campaign clinched Silver for Marketing Excellence in the Community category at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) MAXI Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada last May 18, 2025.

The MAXI Awards recognize innovative events, programs and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry. Awards categories are designed to recognize the evolution of the industry while rewarding creativity and innovation.

“These awards are wins for every Filipino shopper, partner, and community we serve,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “To be honored by the ICSC is a humbling affirmation and a testament to the hard work of our SM family. The awards are an honor, but the question we ask ourselves everyday is — are we making customers happy? That’s our true reward.”

For business partners and stakeholders, these accolades underscore SM Supermalls’ consistent delivery of robust commercial performance and a holistic retail approach that weaves together innovation, sustainability, and community impact. As a retail leader with a heart for service and a vision that transcends borders, SM Supermalls proves that the power of a brand lies in how it serves, uplifts, and inspires its communities.

Footnote: SM China also emerged victorious, taking home a Silver Award for Marketing Excellence, Integrated, with its SM Tianjin Anime Party — underscoring the SM Group’s regional and international influence.

