Ayala Land’s much-awaited mixed-use estate is set to redefine Downtown Angeles City in new and exciting ways

Set to reshape the landscape of downtown Angeles, Centrala makes its debut in Pampanga. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the city. Offering boundless possibilities for growth, commerce, and modern living.

The Core of Possibilities

Designed with Ayala Land’s expertise in large-scale master planning, Centrala will transform Angeles City through this 33-hectare development and make it into a residential, business and lifestyle center.

A Flagship Development for Angeles City

Angeles City has demonstrated continued growth over the past decades, thriving as a commercial and cultural hub. Centrala aims to help harmonize its commercial, residential, and cultural strengths by creating a more integrated and vibrant community.

The Newest Business District in Central Luzon

Centrala offers prime commercial lots within a meticulously designed community to enhance connectivity and accessibility, while promoting a vibrant urban environment. Its master plan emphasizes low-density buildings arranged around a central park and a main road, creating a campus-like atmosphere that seamlessly blends commerce and lifestyle.

Led by Ayala Land subsidiary, Alveo Land, Centrala is set to cultivate a thriving business district. It has 56 commercial lots available, averaging 770-1500 square meters and a floor area ratio of 2.4, offering businesses the flexibility to grow and thrive.

Centrala’s core value lies in its seamless integration of modern urban components — a convergence point for commercial, residential, and institutional environments. Anchored by green urban spaces, the estate will catalyze economic growth in Pampanga and offer an ideal business and living environment for investors, entrepreneurs, and residents.

Unparalleled Connectivity and Accessibility

With direct access to major highways, Centrala’s connectivity is one of its defining features. Its access points lead to MacArthur Highway and Pandan Road, enabling businesses to enjoy accessible transit to and from the estate. Centrala’s proximity to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) further enhances its connectivity, making Metro Manila reachable in just 90 minutes.

In addition, Centrala is only 18 minutes away from Clark Freeport Zone and the Clark International Airport. Surrounded by various leisure, retail, and business facilities, the estate’s location offers unparalleled access to Pampanga’s growing business and tourism opportunities.

A New Mixed-Use Hub

Centrala is designed to meet the evolving needs of Central Luzon’s fast-growing market. Residents will have access to key amenities such as schools, parks, and community facilities, making it a holistic environment for businesses and families.

The estate’s centerpiece will be its 2.5-hectare park — a green expanse that will serve as the heart of the community. Designed to host family activities, events, and gatherings, this will complement a retail center featuring a grocery store, garden-facing retail spaces, cafés, restaurants, and other conveniences. Investors can expect a range of establishments — from culinary, lifestyle and retail destinations to hotels and clinics. And to further enhance accessibility, the development will also include a transport terminal.

A Magnet for Commercial Investments

Centrala represents Ayala Land’s commitment to sustainable urban development. With its plug-and-play infrastructure, businesses can efficiently establish operations, tapping into utilities like telco, water, and power conveniently. The estate’s efficient road systems and ample green spaces promote pedestrian movement, further enhancing the business environment.

The commercial lots offered by Alveo Land provide an excellent opportunity for freehold ownership, making Centrala an attractive prospect for both local and multinational companies looking to expand their footprint in Pampanga and Central Luzon. With Centrala, Ayala Land aims to replicate the success of previous developments such as Nuvali, Cebu Business Park and Azuela Cove in Davao City. These estates have proven the effectiveness of its strategic approach, by creating distinct mixed-use environments that nurture both business and community.

For more information on available commercial lots in Centrala, please visit www.alveoland.com.ph.

