Formed as a strategic collaboration between two real estate powerhouses, Federal Land, Inc. of the Philippines and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., FNG is quickly making its mark as an innovator that introduces new and unique lifestyles through a series of flagship developments to usher in a new era of community living.

Recently recognized at the 2024 PropertyGuru Property Awards as the Best Breakthrough Developer in both the Philippines and Asia, FNG blends time-tested expertise from both parties with cultural insight to introduce a new lifestyle aimed at addressing the needs of the Philippine market: one that fuses Japanese design philosophies with Filipino aspirations.

A partnership geared toward the future

Federal Land, the real estate arm of GT Capital Holdings, brings over five decades of experience to the table, having played a major role in transforming landscapes across key Philippine cities in locations such as Manila, Cavite, Cebu, and Laguna.

Across the sea from the Philippines, Nomura Real Estate carries with it a legacy of more than 60 years of excellence in its portfolio of residential, retail, logistics, and office spaces across Japan and overseas. By adhering to Japanese design principles in its developments globally, Nomura Real Estate creates new value for real estate by contributing to sustainable urban development with a focus on people’s lives and work.

At the core of FNG’s mission is the fusion of the two real estate titans’ best practices with the aim of reimagining spaces where life begins and thrives, bringing Japan-inspired living to the Philippines through master-planned developments and thoughtfully designed spaces.

Functional spaces tailored for Filipino needs

FNG developments are rooted in kaizen, the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement, guiding the development of each residence to meet modern needs. This principle allows the venture to exhibit the best of the company’s design philosophies to improve future residents’ quality of life at home.

By adapting Japanese craftsmanship to focus on Filipino lifestyles across ages and life stages, FNG creates a renewed design identity unique in its flagship developments. From flexible layouts and efficient storage solutions to signature elements like genkan entryways, every aspect of the venture’s development is designed to deliver a new standard for functional, premium living that honors harmony and balance.

Making its initial footprints within strategic locations in Luzon, FNG launched its first spaces in Mandaluyong and in Riverpark North at General Trias, Cavite the past few years.

Pioneering lifestyles inspired by Japanese design

Soon after its introduction to the Philippine real estate industry, FNG debuted two high-potential developments to unveil its vision of Japan-inspired living.

Located in Cavite, Riverpark is Federal Land’s largest estate to date, envisioned as the “Next Gen City of the South.” Major-scale developments within and near the community, such as SM City General Trias, UNIQLO’s Logistics Facility, FNG’s commercial lots, and improvements for access points through CALAX, are under way to create a holistic environment where green open spaces and business districts intersect and thrive in a landscape of endless opportunities.

Yume at Riverpark, named after “dream” or “vision” in Japanese, is FNG’s first residential development in the township. Awarded Best Subdivision Development by PropertyGuru Philippines in 2024, the serene 18-hectare neighborhood features lush greenery, refreshing amenities, and a clubhouse designed by Filipino architect Ed Calma of Lor Calma & Partners, Inc. Philippines and UDS Ltd., Japan, fostering a haven where families can bring their home aspirations to life.

On the other hand, seated at the heart of Metro Manila and surrounded by the central business districts of Makati, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, and Ortigas in Pasig, The Observatory in Mandaluyong City is a 4.5-hectare mixed-use township designed by FNG for young professionals who thrive in the bustling pace of the city.

Its first residential tower, named “Sora” after the Japanese for “sky,” is inspired by Tokyo’s Shibuya district and features amenities to support active and dynamic lifestyles, such as co-working spaces, an entertainment room, a fitness gym, and a yoga studio.

Offering breathtaking views of the BGC skyline across Pasig River, a retail podium with a wide range of shopping and dining experiences, and residential units equipped with Japanese features, The Observatory demonstrates how FNG’s concept of functional premium living complements life in the center of urban culture.

The future, built together

Guided through its design development by its values, equipped to become industry game-changers by its vision, and synergized to bring its plans to life by the strength of its collaboration, FNG is poised to become a transformative force in the Philippine real estate scene.

Whether in the center of the metropolis or in future hotspots of economic growth, this strategic partnership of Federal Land & Nomura Real Estate brings a new understanding of true Japan-inspired living to individuals and families, further redefining innovation and masterful planning for emerging Filipino communities.

For more information, visit FNG.ph.

