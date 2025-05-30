Healthway Medical Network took home the Specialty Clinic of the Year and the Vaccination Delivery of the Year titles at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

AC Health’s healthcare provider group, Healthway Medical Network (HMN), received two of the top accolades at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 for its success in redefining accessible healthcare in the Philippines through its transformative growth and steadfast commitment to delivering Care Beyond Cure.

Healthcare Asia Awards honors exceptional healthcare institutions across the region that have redefined the standards of excellence through their innovative solutions and substantial contributions to the industry.

Specialty Clinic of the Year

Since AC Health took over in 2019, HMN’s outpatient multi-specialty centers and clinics have expanded across the country while enhancing its service offerings. HMN now comprises five full-service hospitals, 16 outpatient clinics and multi-specialty centers, and the first dedicated specialty center for cancer in the Philippines, the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital.

In less than three years, the clinic footprint more than doubled, adding seven more clinics to the network, five of which are outside Metro Manila to cater to more communities. This growth has not only extended HMN’s geographic reach, but it has also reinforced HMN’s commitment to quality care.

Other new additions include digital mammograms, with future plans to build outpatient dialysis centers in select clinics. These expanded offerings aim to meet diverse patient needs, ensuring convenience and efficiency for every visit.

Vaccination Delivery of the Year

Meanwhile, in its commitment to addressing the growing need for preventive healthcare amidst emerging health threats, HMN has also established the innovative VaxHub — a dedicated space for vaccinations designed to make preventive healthcare more accessible, affordable, and patient centric.

VaxHub places preventive care at the forefront of care. Housed within the HMN facilities, these VaxHubs have significantly increased vaccination uptake. Patients now have a one-stop shop to avail of any vaccines they may need at affordable prices.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as it reflects our unwavering commitment to serving the Filipino people by delivering quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare,” said Jimmy Ysmael, President & CEO of HMN.

“This award inspires us to continue elevating healthcare standards for the betterment of our community and reaffirms our dedication to Care Beyond Cure, going beyond treatment to deliver holistic and compassionate care to our patients.”

Last year, HMN also received the Customer Initiative of Year award for its Patient and Customer Experience Playbook, which seeks to ensure consistent delivery of positive customer experience across the network.

