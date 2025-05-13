From April 20 to 25, JETOUR Auto Global hosted over 200 members of the motoring media and social media influencers, and dealer representatives from across the world to witness first-hand the automaker’s groundbreaking innovations in its vehicles, and the brand’s relevant role in the future of mobility, during the JETOUR International Business Conference and the Auto Shanghai 2025.

The three-day gathering also incorporated the best of JETOUR’s “Travel+” culture together with an international media workshop and test drives of the automaker’s newest vehicles.

Over a thousand discuss the future

On April 22, the JETOUR international annual business conference 2025 commenced in Shanghai, China. The event, themed “Together for Future,” brought together over 1,000 global partners and user representatives from 70 countries and regions. The conference centered around JETOUR’s global strategic planning, innovative technologies and products, and 2025 marketing initiatives — gathering global momentum to shape the brand’s future. This marks the first time JETOUR’s global conference has exceeded 1,000 attendees.

This record-breaking event underscores the brand’s accelerating global expansion and the strong recognition from its international partners. The number reflects the automaker’s sales performance since it started operations in 2018, as cumulative sales have surpassed 1.68 million units across 67 markets, making JETOUR one of the world’s fastest-growing auto brands.

With the sales growth pushing the brand forward, JETOUR announced that it was now entering its 3.0 era, committing to follow more earnestly its “Travel+” strategy, focusing on off-road, hybrid, and intelligent.

At the conference, JETOUR deepened collaboration through targeted initiatives. The Global Partners Summit fostered direct communication with partners to tackle business challenges, while the Innovative Marketing Seminar equipped partners with actionable strategies for thriving in the digital media era. Flagship store tours offered a practical guide for retail marketing managers. These activities offered comprehensive opportunities for knowledge exchange, not only deepening strategic trust between JETOUR and global partners but also infusing fresh momentum into the brand’s internationalization through shared expertise.

GAIA Architecture and Premium G-Series SUVs showcased

Under the bright lights of Auto Shanghai 2025, JETOUR officially unveiled its GAIA Architecture and showcased the G700 and G900 — both now equipped with the GAIA architecture — marking a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution into the premium and intelligent 3.0 era.

The GAIA architecture represents a next-generation hybrid off-road platform that combines uncompromising power with cutting-edge intelligence to meet the demands of modern exploration.

JETOUR’s entry into a new era comes with an unstoppable momentum, as the company has achieved record-breaking sales of over 560,000 units in 2024 — an 80.3% year-on-year increase. This rapid growth has expanded JETOUR’s footprint to a network of over 2,000 sales and service outlets in 67 countries and regions.

Guided by its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has continuously redefined the travel experience — from the family- focused 1.0 era (X70, X90, DASHING series), to the comfortable off-road 2.0 era (T1, T2). The launch of the GAIA architecture now propels JETOUR into its 3.0 era, signaling deeper investment in off-road technology and a clear shift toward hybridization, intelligence, and premium in off-road mobility.

GAIA offers two advanced power systems. The iDM-O Super Hybrid System in the JETOUR G700 premium all-terrain SUV that’s optimized for high-efficiency off-road performance, and the iEM-O Amphibious Range Extender System of the JETOUR G900.

Global media test drive

On the final day of Auto Shanghai 2025, JETOUR hosted a test drive event at the Shanghai Pudong Chuansha Test Drive Center for the global media and influencers from the Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS region. The event served as a way for JETOUR to demonstrate its three core technological pillars: Off-road capability, hybrid power, and intelligent innovation. The spotlight was firmly on the T1, T2 i-DM, and a preview of the upcoming G700.

The powertrain of the T1 lite off-road SUV equipped with a 2.0T engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission delivered smooth and linear acceleration on city roads, while the XWD intelligent 4-wheel drive system instantaneously redistributed power to the wheels with the most grip.

The T2 i-DM combines rugged design with eco-friendly efficiency, with its 5th-generation 1.5TGDI hybrid engine boasting an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%. Paired with a 3-speed DHT, seamless power delivery across all driving conditions is assured. Its electric motor provides whisper-quiet starts, and as speed increases, the engine seamlessly kicks in, unleashing a surge of torque that highlights the vehicle’s off-road DNA.

The G700 premium all-terrain SUV stole the show with a stunning demonstration of its autonomous parking capabilities. Equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four 360° cameras, the G700 effortlessly navigated tight parking spaces, executing perfect maneuvers without any driver input. This feature addresses one of the most common pain points for urban drivers, promising to make parking stress-free and effortless.

Glimpses of global travel, emerging off-road trends

JETOUR held its “Travel+” tour of Shanghai, featuring the city’s most renowned landmarks. JETOUR’s media and influencers enjoyed views from the Oriental Pearl Tower, then explored the historic alleys of Town God’s Temple. The group later soaked in the sights of the Bund. The tour concluded at the Grand Halls in Shanghai, just north of the Bund.

That evening, media guests were fully immersed in the “Travel+” lifestyle, surrounded by a JETOUR-branded atmosphere showcasing outdoor gear, cutting-edge technologies, and highlights of the automaker’s Cheetah conservation public welfare initiative. The company also treated guests to a traditional Chinese dance, featuring a live international band. The fusion of performance and tech demonstrated how JETOUR uses travel to inspire shared passions and break new ground.

JETOUR strengthened its global engagement through a media workshop, convening over 40 automotive journalists from core markets. A landmark development also emerged with the official launch of the JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA), the brand’s first international media platform establishing systematic engagement mechanisms through product evaluations and co-created brand initiatives with media members and influencers.

From the JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference in 2024 to this journey at Auto Shanghai 2025, events hosted by JETOUR have provided a delightful combination of surprise and innovation. Through immersive experiences at urban landmarks, hands-on access to cutting-edge technologies, dynamic exchanges at media workshops, and the official launch of the Global JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA), JETOUR has also created an immersive experience of its “Travel+” culture for media members and influencers across the world to enjoy.

JETOUR Auto Philippines, Inc. is the sole and official distributor of JETOUR vehicles and services in the country. JAPI sells the seven-seater JETOUR X70 variants in Journey, Travel, Sport, X70 Plus, and X70 Lightning i-DM, the JETOUR Dashing, Dashing Symphony, Dashing Lightning i-DM, the JETOUR X50, the JETOUR Ice Cream Battery Electric Vehicle (EV), and the 4X4 SUV JETOUR T2, JETOUR T2 Terminator, T2 Panda Edition, T2 Lightning i-DM.

For more details about JETOUR, you may visit JETOUR’s 24 authorized dealerships nationwide.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.