The future of blockchain technology takes center stage at the much-anticipated Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), set to take place from June 10 to 11, 2025 in Manila. This landmark event promises to showcase cutting-edge innovations, bring together leading experts, and explore the limitless potential of blockchain in transforming industries worldwide.

As blockchain technology continues to disrupt various sectors — finance, healthcare, supply chain, governance, and beyond — PBW positions itself as a key event for the region’s blockchain ecosystem. Whether you are an industry professional, entrepreneur, developer, or enthusiast, PBW is set to deliver a diverse program packed with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and the chance to learn about the latest developments in this rapidly evolving space.

Philippine Blockchain Week: Aiming to Be the Global Blockchain Hub

With the Philippines rapidly establishing itself as a regional leader in blockchain innovation, Philippine Blockchain Week is striving to position Manila as the global blockchain hub. The event brings together a dynamic mix of local talent, international experts, and global leaders in blockchain technology. As one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems, the Philippines offers an ideal environment for the exchange of ideas, the development of new blockchain solutions, and the fostering of global partnerships.

PBW’s mission is clear: to create a thriving blockchain ecosystem that fosters collaboration, promotes innovation, and drives adoption across industries. By attracting key players from across the globe, the event aims to solidify the Philippines’ place on the map as a hub for blockchain technology, further supporting its digital transformation and fostering a culture of innovation.

What to Expect at Philippine Blockchain Week 2025:

Keynote Presentations by Industry Leaders: PBW will feature talks from some of the biggest names in blockchain, crypto, and fintech. Expect engaging keynote speeches from thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers who are shaping the future of blockchain technology globally. Topics will cover everything from the latest advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi) to use cases of blockchain in industries. Interactive Workshops and Panel Discussions: The 2-day event will host hands-on workshops and insightful panel discussions that cater to professionals and newcomers alike. Experts will guide attendees through practical blockchain applications and real-world case studies, while also discussing the latest trends and regulatory challenges that blockchain faces. Networking Opportunities and Business Matchmaking: PBW offers unparalleled opportunities for professionals and startups to connect with key stakeholders in the blockchain and tech industries. Entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators will have the chance to meet, collaborate, and form partnerships that could shape the future of blockchain adoption in the Philippines and beyond. Audiences new to blockchain will also have the opportunity to learn the basics of blockchain. Exhibitions and Startup Showcases: The event will feature an exhibition hall where leading blockchain companies, startups, and projects will showcase their products, solutions, and technologies. Whether it’s new DeFi platforms, blockchain-enabled platforms for agriculture, or cutting-edge NFT applications, attendees will be able to experience firsthand how blockchain is being leveraged across industries. Blockchain Changing the Face In Finance: One of the standout features of PBW will be its focus on how blockchain can be harnessed to create positive societal change. With discussions on Tracing, Fraud Detection, and Governance, PBW seeks to highlight the technology’s potential in driving social impact. VC Start-Up Matchmaking (Founders’ Arena): A unique VC-Startup matchmaking event where startups pitch, VCs choose, and the crowd decides–creating real opportunities for funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation and growth in the blockchain space. Government Collaboration: Discover how strategic government partnerships are shaping the future of blockchain applications. By involving regulators, policymakers, and public sector leaders, the event promotes open dialogue around blockchain regulation, digital infrastructure, and national strategies for technology adoption — strengthening the Philippines’ position as a forward-thinking digital economy.

Co-Events at Philippine Blockchain Week 2025:

Nexus Academia by Tier One Entertainment Group: Nexus Academia, hosted by Tier One Entertainment Group, isn’t just a community — it’s a top tier level experience bringing together students from different schools and universities into one epic hub of passion, creativity, and collaboration. This is an avenue where you find your people, explore new passions, and open doors to exciting opportunities. From small group meetups, workshops to gaming tournaments, industry talks, and big events, this is your place to level up in real life!

MemeCon – A Meme Coin Conference by 9Cat (Thailand): MemeCon, the meme coin conference, hosted by the Thailand-based group 9Cat, is one of the most unique co-events of the week. This event will dive into the rise of meme coins and their influence on cryptocurrency markets. Attendees will engage in lively discussions about the culture behind meme coins, their social media-driven hype, and their potential for long-term value creation. Featuring prominent meme coin projects, influencers, and crypto enthusiasts, MemeCon will provide valuable insights into one of the most unpredictable and exciting corners of the crypto world.

Chain Stars: A new talent showcase blending Filipino culture, music, dance, and Web3 innovation. Featuring two divisions — a singing contest powered by Center for Pop and a dance battle presented by World Supremacy Battlegrounds — Chain Stars aims to spotlight the next generation of Filipino artists and performers. More than just entertainment, the event bridges tradition and technology, giving participants a platform to thrive creatively while exploring the possibilities of a tech-driven and Web3 future.

How You Can Get Involved in Philippine Blockchain Week 2025

Philippine Blockchain Week offers a variety of opportunities for you to get involved, whether you are a business, organization, or individual looking to make an impact. Here’s how you can participate:

Become a Sponsor/Exhibitor: Align your brand with one of the most innovative events in the blockchain space by becoming a sponsor. As a sponsor, you’ll gain significant exposure to a global audience, build relationships with industry leaders, and support the growth of the blockchain ecosystem. Choose from a variety of sponsorship packages and ala carte options designed to suit your business goals and objectives.

Join as a Media Partner: If you represent a media outlet, PBW offers you the chance to amplify your coverage of the event. As a media affiliate, you’ll have access to exclusive content, interviews with industry experts, and the latest trends in blockchain. Gain access to thought leaders and engage with an audience eager to learn about the future of technology.

Join as a Community Partner: Blockchain communities, Web3 groups, AI Communities, and local tech collectives are encouraged to become community partners. As a partner, you’ll help spread the word about PBW to your network and, in return, enjoy co-branding opportunities, cross-promotion, and exclusive perks for your members. Gain access to free tickets when you register.

Host a Side Event: Have an idea for your own event or session? You can host a side event at PBW. From workshops to networking meetups, side events are a great way to connect with a focused audience and share your expertise. Showcase your own unique perspective on blockchain technology and engage with the PBW community.

Apply as a Speaker: Industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders are invited to take the stage at Philippine Blockchain Week to share insights on blockchain, fintech, Web3, AI, and emerging technologies. This is a platform to connect with a global audience, shape conversations, and drive innovation in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital ecosystems.

Exhibit Your Products or Services: Become an exhibitor at PBW and showcase your blockchain-based products, services, or solutions. This is your chance to introduce your innovations to a highly engaged and targeted audience of blockchain enthusiasts, investors, and potential clients. Don’t miss the opportunity to demonstrate how your solutions are shaping the future of industries.

Attend as a Ticketed Guest: Whether you’re a blockchain enthusiast, developer, entrepreneur, or newcomer, you can join PBW 2025 as a ticketed guest. With multiple ticketing options available, you’ll gain access to keynote speeches, workshops, panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking events. You will also gain access to the co-hosted events on June 10 and 11.

Why Participate in Philippine Blockchain Week 2025?

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s an experience that brings together the best minds in blockchain to shape the future. Whether you are looking to expand your knowledge, grow your network, or explore investment opportunities, PBW offers something for everyone. The event promises to be a launchpad for new ideas, innovative projects, and partnerships that will help drive blockchain adoption across the Philippines and the world.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative event. Join us at Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 and become part of the movement that is shaping the future of technology. Register today at www.pbw.ph and take the first step toward being at the forefront of the blockchain revolution.

Partners and Acknowledgments

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 is made possible in partnership with Blockchain Council of the Philippines, PBW 2025 Co-Hosts 9CAT Group of Thailand, Center for Pop, Tier One Entertainment, and World Supremacy Battlegrounds for the collaboration and dedication. Event Partners: DVCode, EON, EXOAsia Innovation Hub, Center for Pop, Tony&, and World Supremacy Battlegrounds.

Lastly, we wanted to thank our Media Partners: Bitcoin.com, BitDigest, Business World, Discover MNL, Jinse Finance, Museigen.io, Newswatch Plus, The Philippine Star, WazzupPilipinas.com, and Web3TV.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to get your tickets, head to www.pbw.ph.

