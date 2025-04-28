In celebration of Labor Day, SM Supermalls reaffirms its dedication to supporting Filipino job seekers by providing accessible employment opportunities through strategic partnerships and nationwide job fairs. As part of this commitment, SM is renewing its collaboration with Jobstreet by SEEK to enhance job matching, ensuring that more Filipinos find meaningful careers.

Renewing our partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK

Building on past successes, SM will renew its partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK on May 1, reinforcing its commitment to connecting job seekers with top employers. This continued collaboration enhances digital and on-site recruitment efforts, ensuring a seamless job search experience.

Join the nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs

SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), invite all job seekers to participate in the nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs on May 1. These events will be held across 20 SM malls, providing thousands of employment opportunities:

SMX Convention Center Manila

SM Center Las Piñas

SM City East Ortigas

SM City Marikina

SM City Sucat

SM City Grand Central

SM City Baguio

SM City Tuguegarao

SM City Cabanatuan

SM City Olongapo Central

SM City Pampanga

SM City San Jose Del Monte

SM City Taytay

SM Center San Pedro

SM City Sto. Tomas

SM City Roxas

SM City Bacolod

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM CDO Downtown Premier

SM City Davao

Hassle-free job hunting with on-site government services

Job seekers can enjoy a convenient hiring process with the presence of key government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Pag-IBIG Fund. These agencies will provide assistance with essential employment requirements, making job hunting more efficient and stress-free.

Driving growth, building the nation

More than just hiring events, these Job Fairs contribute to economic recovery and community development. By promoting employment opportunities, SM Supermalls plays a vital role in driving economic growth and supporting businesses. Your next big career move starts here—don’t miss out!

Other Job Fair activations happening in May that you can catch in SM Supermalls:

May 1 – SM Malls (20 malls)

May 2 – SM City Valenzuela

May 22 – SM City Lucena

May 29 – SM City Dasmariñas

May 30 – SM City Trece Martires

Ready to level up your career? Visit the SM Job Fairs this Labor Day, May 1, doors open at 10AM! Bring multiple copies of your updated resume, a valid ID, and your best self.

