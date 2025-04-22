Filipinos and Italians share a deep appreciation for delicious cuisine. What better way to enjoy both culinary traditions than by crafting fusion dishes that blend classic Filipino and Italian flavors while dining in an indoor piazza?

Located in the relatively “quiet” part of Quezon City, stands Caffè Allor Ristorante. The name has a fascinating history behind it. “The name is a combination of my parents’ names. My father’s name is Albino, and my mother’s name is Lorita, so Al and Lor. At the same time, I wanted to do something to honor my parents. In my other business, my parents inspired me to ensure that it develops, and I would like to honor them as I grow this restaurant.,” says entrepreneur and now restaurant owner Mark Wang. Captivated by the picturesque and timeless streets and architecture of Siena, Tuscany during his honeymoon, he told his wife that he’d love to have a restaurant inspired by the character of the city in Italy.

He became motivated to create his own interpretation of the dishes he and his wife enjoyed during their trip. Mark is no stranger when it comes to taste and flavors, as one of his ventures involves supplying premium ingredients to food-service businesses. With a thrust in promoting Filipino ingredients across various local establishments, and with plans for global reach in the near future, he recognized the significance of showcasing Filipino cuisine and flavors, even within an Italian setting and ambiance.

Do not be deceived by the restaurant’s modest façade; once entering, guests will be pleasantly surprised by the restaurant’s replica of an al fresco arrangement. The piazza-inspired set-up, featuring a central fountain, will evoke Italy while savoring a blend of Filipino and Italian cuisine with loved ones, friends, and family. Filipino cuisine enthusiasts should sample the Mango Sinigang, a version of the traditional sour soup enhanced with crispy pork and ripe mango; the Golden Egg Waffle, Caffè Allor Ristorante’s take of “kwek-kwek” adorned with edible gold; and the Sisig Fiore, pork sisig garnished with quail eggs and presented in an edible bowl, among others.

Mark emphasizes that the ingredients used for their Italian dishes are of the highest quality, featuring imported Italian products such as their tomato sauce, olive oil, truffle, flour, and cheese. Caffé Allor Ristorante offers a delightful selection of solo and shareable pasta, as well as both dessert and savory crepes [the Puto Bumbong Crepe is a must try!].

The restaurant features a good selection of Neapolitan pizzas, renowned for their thin, crispy crust and premium ingredients, originating from Naples, Italy. They offer tea and coffee made from local beans, prepared in Italian style, distinguished by its strength, frothiness, and richness.

“The goal for the restaurant is to create a family-friendly space where families can relax, enjoy a proper meal, and share delicious food together,” shares Mark.

There’s no need for concern regarding parking, as Caffè Allor Ristorante offers ample designated parking slots. The restaurant includes a private area accommodating around 15 to 18 guests, equipped with a projector and basic sound system, making it perfect for intimate product launches or special celebrations without any hassle. More than just a restaurant, Caffè Allor Ristorante offers a destination where families and friends can create lasting memories over exceptional food, inviting ambiance, and innovative menu.

Caffè Allor Ristorante is located at 83 Scout Reyes corner Scout Delgado, Brgy. Paligsahan, Quezon City. Operating hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

For reservations, special events, and inquiries, guests can call 09171378463 or email information@allorprimegroup.com . Follow Caffè Allor Ristorante on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @caffeallor for updates, promotions, and a glimpse into their unique Filipino-Italian culinary journey.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

