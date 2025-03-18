The company leverages TikTok Shop to drive digital engagement, boost sales, and transform the snacking experience for Filipinos. Strategic promotions, creator-led campaigns, and live shopping propels to the top of the Food & Beverage category on TikTok .

From satisfying cravings for generations to becoming a top choice in digital shopping, Mars Wrigley has transformed how Filipinos enjoy their favorite treats. As a globally recognized confectionery brand, Mars Wrigley has embraced the fast-paced world of e-commerce, turning TikTok Shop into a key driver of consumer engagement and digital sales.

“Mars Wrigley has been bringing smiles for over a century, with five billion-dollar brands such as M&M’s, Snickers, Extra, Doublemint, and Skittles — making us a household name. Whether it’s a Snickers for an energy boost or M&M’s for movie nights, our treats are part of everyday life. Quality has always been at our core. Guided by our Five Principles, we ensure every bite is just as good as the last because snacking is about more than taste — it’s about sharing moments of happiness,” said Sanjib Bose, Regional Director of Strategy & Digital Commerce, Asia & General Manager, Philippines for Mars Wrigley Asia.

During the 2024 11.11 Paskong Panalo campaign last year, Mars Wrigley secured its place among the Top 5 brands in the Food & Beverage category, driven by strategic promotions, engaging content, and creator-led campaigns. Through the ACE Indicator System — Assortment, Content, and Empowerment — the brand continues to set new benchmarks in digital commerce, proving that the right mix of innovation and engagement can turn every purchase into a moment of excitement.

A Recipe for Growth: Strategic Assortment and Engaging Shopping Experiences

At the heart of Mars Wrigley’s success on TikTok Shop is a well-curated product assortment and strategic campaign execution. The brand capitalized on the power of exclusive promotions by introducing thematic Gift-with-Purchase (GWP) offers, including co-branded 11.11 stickers that encouraged repeat purchases and brand engagement.

By offering bundles, where a five-product package accounted for nearly 60% of the shop’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Mars Wrigley tapped into the consumer behavior of bulk buying, driving a +55% uplift in orders vs the 2024 10.10 sales event. Their investment in the Shop Tab and Search functions also paid off, with a +127% GMV surge from Shop Tab activity and a +110% increase in Search GMV.

“At Mars Wrigley, we have always been committed to creating moments of joy through our well-loved confections. With TikTok Shop, we have elevated this experience by making our products more accessible while transforming the way consumers engage with our brands. By integrating entertainment with shopping, we are driving convenience and creating an interactive and enjoyable way for Filipinos to discover and indulge in their favorite treats,” said Patricia Co, Digital Commerce Lead of Mars Wrigley.

The Power of Content: Livestreaming and Affiliate Marketing

Mars Wrigley ran up to 19 hours of daily livestreaming during peak sales periods, keeping shoppers engaged and informed. Collaborations with top creators, including actress Julia Barretto, further amplified product visibility, resulting in an +18% uplift in self-livestream GMV and a +29% increase in orders.

Affiliate marketing also played a crucial role in Mars Wrigley’s success. By strategically partnering with high-performing TikTok Shop affiliates, the brand achieved a +76% GMV uplift and a remarkable +152% increase in affiliate-driven orders during the 2024 10.10 to 11.11 sales events.

“Live shopping has rapidly gained traction in the Philippines, with more consumers engaging in interactive, real-time shopping experiences. As social commerce continues to evolve, brands that integrate entertainment with e-commerce are seeing higher engagement and conversion rates,” said Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead of TikTok Shop Philippines. “Mars Wrigley’s success showcases how a strategic approach to live shopping can turn engagement into tangible business growth.”

Expanding Reach: Maximizing Shop Ads and Offline Integration

Beyond digital engagement, Mars Wrigley amplified its presence through strategic advertising and offline activations. The brand optimized its reach with TikTok Shop ads, utilizing broad and retargeting audiences, leading to a +76% uplift in Shop Ads GMV. This translated into a +91% increase in Add to Cart actions and a +73% boost in purchases.

Taking their campaign beyond the app, Mars Wrigley launched a nationwide Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) initiative, featuring exclusive TikTok Shop branding across 12 high-traffic locations. The campaign extended the brand’s digital momentum into the physical world, reinforcing its presence across multiple touchpoints.

A Sweet Future for E-Commerce Success

Mars Wrigley’s remarkable success on TikTok Shop highlights how brands can harness the power of digital commerce to expand their reach and drive sales. Through strategic product assortment and engaging content, the brand has set a benchmark for success in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

As TikTok Shop continues to empower brands through innovative shopping experiences, Mars Wrigley’s case highlights how brands can leverage social commerce to drive sustainable growth.

“As the world evolves, so do we. With more consumers online, we’re making our products even more accessible through digital commerce, including TikTok Shop. Wherever our consumers are, we’ll be there, bringing the joy of snacking. You’ll find us everywhere — from sari-sari stores to supermarkets, even at the highest point of sale in Nepal. No matter where you are, there’s a Mars Wrigley treat nearby, ready to bring joy,” said Sanjib Bose.

For more updates and exclusive deals, visit Mars Wrigley’s official TikTok Shop page.