In a time when digital threats like scam calls, phishing links, and fraudulent messages are everywhere, Filipinos from all backgrounds are taking charge of their online safety with Whoscall — a global anti-scam app.

As part of the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign, creators from different fields are sharing how the app helps them stay safe online and how Whoscall has become an essential part of their daily routine, making it a way of life for them.

Freelancers use it to verify unknown numbers, helping them distinguish between real client inquiries and scam calls. Digital natives rely on the app’s Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Scanner — ​​Web Checker — to verify if a website is legitimate before clicking, keeping phishing attacks at bay. Further, they can also use the auto web checker to proactively check the risk of URLs and domains.

Online sellers and entrepreneurs use Whoscall’s caller ID and database to verify buyers, filter out scammers, and report fraudulent transactions. Even everyday Filipinos are sharing their experiences, highlighting how Whoscall has helped them avoid scams and reinforcing its vital role in fraud prevention.

By highlighting these cases, Whoscall reinforces its goal of proving that it is more than just a scam detection tool, offering a range of protective features that make it an essential tool for ensuring security in everyday digital interactions.

Recognizing this shift led to the unveiling of the addition of “Para sigurado ka sa mga texts, calls, and links” (To be sure about texts, calls, and links), reinforcing the idea that Whoscall is more than just a scam detection tool — it also offers a wide range of protective features.

Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño pointed out Whoscall’s impact across different professions and its role in promoting digital inclusivity and security.

“The Whoscall App is more than just a tool — it’s a game-changer for professionals and digital users alike. By promoting inclusivity and security, it empowers individuals from all walks of life to navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind,” Ms. Migriño said.

Whoscall stands out as a free and user-friendly app, made even stronger by community contributions.

Available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app is easy to set up — users simply install it, grant the necessary permissions, and register via Facebook or Gmail for seamless integration.

To ensure real-time protection, regularly updating the database is essential.

Whoscall’s effectiveness is reinforced by collaborations with government agencies like the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) in the Philippines. However, its ability to detect unknown calls and risky links is further enhanced by user-generated reports, much like how Waze relies on community input to navigate traffic efficiently.

With the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign, the app champions digital safety, emphasizing the importance of protecting individuals from scam calls, suspicious messages, and fraudulent links.

By using Whoscall, users not only safeguard themselves but also contribute to a more secure and fraud-resistant digital space.

