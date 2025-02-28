Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently celebrated its top-performing dealers for 2024 at the annual Toyota Dealer Awards held during the 2025 Dealer Conference. Outstanding marketing professionals and service advisers were also acknowledged during the Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards.

The prestigious President’s Award of Excellence was given to Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc. (TMR) for the large business division; Toyota Nueva Ecija, Inc. (TNI) for the medium business division; and Toyota Tarlac City (TTA) for the small business division. This award goes to the dealers who have achieved overall excellence in all aspects of dealer operations and have the highest rating among all dealers in their respective divisions.

1st and 2nd runner ups within this award include Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga, Inc. and Toyota Pasig, respectively, under the large business division; Toyota Silang, Cavite, Inc. and Toyota North EDSA under the medium business division; and Toyota Subic, Inc. and Toyota Plaridel under the Bulacan small business division.

Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc. also received the President’s Value Chain Award, while Toyota Nueva Ecija, Inc. was presented with the President’s Customer Satisfaction (CS) Cup of Excellence Award.

During his speech, TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty shared, “I would like to remind Team Toyota Philippines of our mission of making ever-better products and creating happiness. Let us unite our efforts as one Toyota to remain number one in the hearts of every Filipino.”

TMP also acknowledged awardees for the Toyota Dealer Achievement Award — Overall Operations, Toyota Award of Excellence — Operations Performance, and various Special Awards.

“2024 was indeed a year of challenges and we overcame it all through your hard work and dedication. As we step into 2025, we do so with gratitude for our continuous partnership, and we are very excited for the road ahead,” shared TMP President Masando Hashimoto in his address to the Toyota dealer network.

Marketing professionals and service advisers were also recognized during the Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards.

Awarded as TOPS Club Elite Members are Richard Taqueban Amanse of Toyota Quezon Avenue, Inc.; Janine Eugenio Mendoza of Toyota North EDSA; Aldrin Hernandez Garcia of Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc.; Ivy Marie Torres Latosquin of Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc.; and Marvin Balason Aloria of Toyota Batangas City, Inc.

Ramil Angelo de Guzman Tantay of Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc. is recognized as TOPS Finest Marketing Professional of the Year.

TOPS Finest General Job Service Advisor of the Year is awarded to Vladimir John Pangilinan Yutuc of Toyota Tarlac City; while TOPS Finest Body and Paint Service Advisor of the Year is accorded to Ma. Precious Claire Perez Castro of Toyota Isabela, Inc.

