By Sarah Tabing

Women entrepreneurs fuel innovation, create jobs, and drive economic growth. At Global Dominion, we empower women-led SMEs and MSMEs by providing accessible financing solutions to help them expand, invest, and sustain their businesses.

In the Philippines, women-led businesses continue to rise, demonstrating resilience, creativity, and leadership across industries such as retail, services, manufacturing, and logistics. Despite challenges like limited access to capital and resources, they thrive and make significant contributions to both local and national economies.

According to a 2024 article by the Philippine Commission on Women, more than half of women-owned MSMEs perceive access to finance as a significant challenge, compared to only one-third of men-owned MSMEs.

Additionally, a 2024 report by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE) highlights that women now comprise 40% of executive leadership teams in publicly listed companies in the Philippines, with the number of female CEOs gradually increasing. These findings underscore the critical role of women entrepreneurs in the country’s economic landscape and the ongoing efforts to promote gender equality in business leadership.

At Global Dominion, we are committed to supporting these businesses through customized financing solutions that meet their evolving needs. Our loan products—such as Sangla OR/CR (Car and Truck), Second-Hand Car and Truck Financing, Brand-New Car Financing, Real Estate Mortgage, Real Estate Financing, and Doctors’ Loan—offer flexible options to help businesses secure capital, scale operations, and invest in their future.

As of 2024, about 25% of Global Dominion’s financed portfolio consists of women-led businesses, reinforcing our commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive economic growth. By bridging financial gaps and providing tailored solutions, we help businesses overcome barriers and achieve long-term success.

At Global Dominion, we remain steadfast in our mission to support women in business by offering financial tools, resources, and opportunities to help them thrive. As more women explore financing options, we stand ready to turn their business aspirations into reality.

