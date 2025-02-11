As the global economy shifts toward sustainability, the 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference is set to address the intersection of tax policies, investment opportunities, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks. Organized by the Asian Consulting Group (ACG) in collaboration with Asia CEO, the conference will be held on March 26, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Under the theme “FAST FORWARD 2025: Promoting ESG Investing in the Philippines,” the event will explore how embedding ESG principles into financial and policy frameworks can drive sustainable economic resilience. The discussions will highlight the F.A.S.T. industries — Fashion, Film, and Arts (F), AI, Food, and Agriculture (A), Sustainable Cities and Communities (S), and Travel and Tourism (T) — as catalysts for investment and business growth.

The event will feature a keynote address by Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, alongside discussions on regulatory incentives for ESG investment, risk mitigation in green financing, and corporate sustainability strategies. The launch of Mon Abrea’s latest book, Reimagining the World Without Climate Change, alongside Season 3 of Thought Leaders and Game Changers, reinforces his commitment as thought leader, an advocate and founder of ACG.

“This year’s conference extends beyond taxation and investment strategies — it’s about shaping a greener, more sustainable economy,” said Mon Abrea, Founder and CEO of ACG.

The conference is expected to convene government and business leaders, policy makers, and foreign investors, fostering discussions that will influence business strategies and regulatory frameworks moving forward a more sustainable future.

For registration and inquiries, please contact itic@acg.ph or +63 917-627-8805 or visit https://itic2025.helixpay.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.