What could it symbolize?

A striking addition to EDSA’s skyline has been grabbing attention — a massive, orange play button. Positioned prominently near the Guadalupe Bridge, this towering structure has piqued the interest of commuters and passersby.

Take a closer look:

Alongside the giant play button, the billboard showcases three unique personas: the Explorer, the Fashionista, and the Environmentalist. The Explorer appears ready to embark on exciting new adventures, equipped with the tools and confidence to navigate the unknown. The Fashionista radiates creativity and self-assurance, effortlessly pulling off any look. The Environmentalist embodies passion and commitment to safeguarding the planet and driving positive change.

What could this play button represent? Perhaps it’s an invitation to “press play” on dreams in 2025, encouraging individuals to pursue their passions boldly. Do these personas signify the courage and determination needed to follow one’s path? What connects the Explorer, the Fashionista, and the Environmentalist?

By offering affordable life insurance protection with a freedom to add on benefits (e.g. critical illness benefit etc.) based on what deems fit appropriate on your lifestyle and personal needs, FWD Insurance helps you to start smart and celebrate living.

Get FWD SmartStart today. The insurance plan for everyone. You’ll thank you later.

Learn more about the FWD SmartStart Investment-linked Insurance at fwd.com.ph.

#SmartwithFWD

#SmartYarn

#FWDSmartStart

#CelebrateLiving

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.