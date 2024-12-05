Alliance Laundry Systems, the globally renowned manufacturer of high-quality commercial and residential laundry equipment, partnered with its official distributor of Speed Queen residential, AHAM Corp., to host an exciting product launch and partners gala event at the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel in Manila. This remarkable event brought together key executives and industry stakeholders from both companies, as well as retailers and dealers from across the Philippines.

With over 28 years of experience in the industry, AHAM Corp. is a dynamic company dedicated to marketing and distributing world-class products. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, which is reflected in its successful collaborations with customers, dealers, and strategic partners.

Adam Heather, Senior Regional Sales Manager at Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil our Speed Queen product line to the Philippine market. Our partnership with AHAM Corp. allows us to bring unmatched quality and performance to homes across the region.”

Hendrick Chan, Vice-President of AHAM Corp., added, “We are proud to work with Alliance Laundry Systems. Together, we are committed to ensuring that the Speed Queen home products are accessible to customers and retailers throughout the Philippines. Our goal is to deliver excellence and quality to every household.”

The event featured opening remarks from both Adam Heather and Phillip Chan, followed by an engaging presentation on the diverse range of Speed Queen products, including Top Load Washers, Front Load Washers, LPG Heated Dryers, Electric Heated Dryers, and Stacked Washer/Dryers. Attendees were captivated by the product video showcasing the Speed Queen home lineup, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to delivering commercial-quality washers and dryers that bring lasting performance and longevity to every home.

As highlighted during the event, Speed Queen appliances are built to last over 25 years, offering significant cost savings over time. The brand’s unique selling point — “No other laundry equipment is built tougher to last longer” — was reinforced, showcasing not only the durability of the machines but also the commitment of Alliance Laundry Systems and AHAM to providing the best laundry solutions.

Moving forward, Alliance Laundry Systems is eager to work with AHAM Corp. to make Speed Queen home products widely available in various retail stores across the Philippines. Plans are also under way to market the brand through appropriate channels, supporting local retailers and enhancing overall brand presence.

The collaboration between Alliance Laundry Systems and AHAM Corp. heralds a new era for laundry solutions in the Philippines, promising both quality and reliability for consumers.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.