TikTok Shop reinforces its commitment to empower local MSMEs across Visayas and Mindanao as it kicks off its 12.12 celebration in Cebu

As the holiday season gains momentum, TikTok Shop is lighting up the festive spirit with its highly anticipated 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale, bringing holiday cheer and unparalleled shopping thrills to consumers nationwide. While the event kicks off in Cebu, TikTok Shop’s reach spans across Visayas and Mindanao, with a strong commitment to supporting local sellers, especially micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in cities such as Davao, Cagayan de Oro (CDO), and beyond.

TikTok Shop’s Growing Impact Across Visayas and Mindanao

The 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale is more than just a shopping event — it reflects TikTok Shop’s commitment to supporting the growth of businesses and empowering sellers across the Philippines, particularly during the peak holiday season. The platform combines its massive reach, engaging content, and innovative tools to connect businesses with new customers and boost meaningful engagement.

“We’re excited to bring the 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale nationwide, showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurship and innovation that thrives in cities like Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and other areas across Visayas and Mindanao,” said Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead of TikTok Shop Philippines. “This event is a reflection of our continued efforts to enable the growth of local businesses. We’re not just offering a platform, but actively helping brands grow beyond their local markets.”

Empowering MSMEs Through Social Commerce and Financial Solutions

TikTok Shop has become a powerful ally for businesses of all sizes, offering a platform that helps sellers maximize their success during the year’s busiest shopping months. In regions like Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, TikTok Shop has played a significant role in enabling MSMEs to expand their audience and embrace digital transformation.

A key initiative is the GCities Program, a partnership between GCash and TikTok Shop that empowers MSMEs across 20 key cities in the Philippines, including Bacolod, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Tagbilaran in Visayas, and Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Kidapawan in Mindanao.

By combining GCash’s seamless digital payment solutions with TikTok Shop’s expansive social commerce reach, the GCities Program equips MSMEs with the tools, training, and opportunities needed to thrive in the digital economy. The program focuses on helping businesses effectively engage with customers, facilitating smooth transactions, and offering resources like e-commerce workshops and live-selling events to boost sales.

Trust and Confidence with #TikTokShopSmart

As TikTok Shop continues to grow, its #TikTokShopSmart initiative further strengthens the platform’s reliability for both consumers and sellers. Designed to ensure a seamless shopping experience, the program fosters trust and confidence in every purchase. By leveraging innovative tools and transparent processes, TikTok Shop supports businesses in building long-term customer relationships while ensuring that buyers can shop with assurance.

“Through initiatives like #TikTokShopSmart and GCities, we are creating an ecosystem where MSMEs can succeed and thrive,” Aligaen added. “With TikTok Shop’s platform and GCash’s financial tools, we empower local businesses to tap into the growing digital commerce trend. This partnership allows MSMEs, especially those in Visayas and Mindanao, to reach new heights during events like the 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale.”

Spreading Holiday Cheer Through Social Commerce

As the 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale approaches, TikTok Shop is set to boost visibility and sales for local businesses across Cebu and the Philippines. With a focus on supporting sellers and delivering a joyful holiday shopping experience, TikTok Shop continues to establish itself as a partner for business growth and a hub for holiday shoppers.

Customers can also enjoy TikTok Shop Exclusives, Bagsak Presyo LIVE vouchers up to P1,212, up to 100% Free Shipping vouchers nationwide and returns, and Brand Fiesta Deals during the 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale from Dec. 6 to 12, 2024.

