From TV screens to the airwaves, Sam Shoaf is making his presence felt once again, and he’s got something special for your playlist. After charming the nation as a standout contestant on The Voice Kids Philippines back in 2013, and dazzling audiences on Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids and The Kids Choice, Mr. Shoaf is back and ready to make waves with his latest single, “Di Ka Na Maalis”, released under Viva Records.

This time around, Mr. Shoaf teams up with Kyle “Paraluman” Raphael, crafting a track that’ll have you humming its irresistible chorus on repeat. “Di Ka Na Maalis” is a fresh take on modern alt-pop, with melodies that stick like glue and lyrics that will make anyone with a pulse swoon. The song’s got all the pakilig lines and vibes you’d expect from someone who’s grown up under the spotlight, yet it’s clear Sam Shoaf has matured into an artist with something new to say.

Infatuation never sounded this good! If you’re ready for a feel-good anthem that’s equal parts catchy and heartfelt, Sam Shoaf’s “Di Ka Na Maalis” is the perfect addition to your playlist. After all, who can resist a track that tugs at your heartstrings and makes your head bop at the same time?

Sam Shoaf may have started young, but with this new release, it’s clear he’s in it for the long haul.